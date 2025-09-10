When does Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out series 6 begin? Everything we know

Stacey Solomon fronts lifestyle show Sort Your Life Out, but fans are desperate to know when series six will be on our screens.

The lifestyle show is a complete transformative home makeover show where houses are emptied completely. The possessions are then laid before the family so they can decided what stays and what goes. And while that’s happening, Stacey’s expert team are transforming their living space.

And since it first aired way back in 2021 and so far it’s been a huge hit with fans – even bagging an National Television Award last year. But what do we know about the next series?

Stacey will return to host the show (Credit: BBC/Optomen Television)

When does Sort Your Life Out series six begin?

Sort Your Life Out series six has been officially confirmed. And in even better news – it’s already began filming!

However, one downside is that so far, no release date has been set. But based on previous seasons we can have a vague idea on when it will be back on our screens.

Applications to take part in series six were open in April and May this year. Then it was confirmed that filming began in May, with Stacey confirming the exciting news on social media.

In the past, the premieres have often came between January and March each year. So based on that, we can expect series six to continue filming on this half of the year gearing up for an early 2026 release.

Stacey is joined by an expert team (Credit: BBC/Optomen Television)

What can we expect from the new season?

Sort Your Life Out series six is expected to take the same format of the previous five seasons. It sees Stacey, alongside a team of experts, helping families fix up their cluttered homes. Usually participants lives are being affected by the clutter, and the team want to make a huge difference.

The star is joined by home improvement experts Robert Bent, Dilly Carter and Iwan Carrington – alongside the six chosen families.

Speaking about the show, Stacey previously said: “There’s nothing that brings me more joy than decluttering my home. So, it was amazing to share my tips and tricks with wonderful families.

“Letting go of belongings can be a really vulnerable, challenging and emotional experience. I feel lucy to help people through the process and sort out their homes for the better.”

