Flustered Stacey Solomon accidentally reveals future of Sort Your Life Out as The One Show appearance faces backlash

TV star Stacey Solomon accidentally revealed details surrounding Sort Your Life Out’s future for season 6 during her appearance on The One Show last night.

The former Loose Women panelist appeared on Monday’s show (March 31) alongside her husband Joe Swash to promote their upcoming BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe, which launches tonight. The series will invite viewers into Pickle Cottage as the couple juggle a busy life while parenting their six children.

Stacey and Joe’s reality show starts tonight (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon reveals Sort Your Life Out future for season 6

While sitting down on the green sofa to discuss Stacey and Joe’s new show, hosts Alex Jones and Alex Scott also wanted to know more about Stacey’s hugely-popular Sort Your Life Out.

After Alex Jones mentioned the show’s NTA win last year and its nomination at this year’s BAFTAs, Stacey responded: “Do you know what, it’s the best feeling in the world because every single person on Sort Your Life Out, everyone who works on the show and all the families we are lucky enough to be with work so hard and put their absolute everything into it.”

She insisted that being “recognised by the BAFTAs is an absolute privilege and honour”, declaring that “everyone on the show totally deserve that”.

I do feel embarrassed when people bring it up.

She continued: “It is a really good feeling but I do feel embarrassed when people bring it up and I don’t know why.”

Alex Scott asked Stacey if the show would be returning anytime soon. As her face lit up with excitement, Stacey announced that the team “are all meeting up again next month” for another series.

She quickly appeared flustered on The One Show, adding: “Wait, am I allowed to say that? No one has told me that I’m not allowed to say that, but yes, if I’m allowed.”

Covering his wife’s back, Joe chimed in, stating there is a “rumour that there might be another series, I’ve heard on the streets”.

Stacey accidentally revealed Sort You Life’s Out future (Credit: BBC)

‘Thanks for the reminder not to watch’

Following Stacey and Joe’s appearance on The One Show, viewers were divided about their upcoming reality show.

“Thanks for the tip off – another case of dumbing down at the BBC,” one user wrote on X. “Thanks for the reminder not to watch…” another person shared.

“Why would anyone want a peek into their home life?” a third expressed.

However, it wasn’t all bad as many people are excited to catch Stacey & Joe.

“Love Stacey can’t wait to watch!” one person said.

“Looking forward to watch Stacey & Joe!! What a laugh!” another expressed.

“Stacey Solomon’s sparkly jeans on #theoneshow are incredible! Obsessed with them,” a third stated.

Stacey & Joe starts tonight (April 1) on BBC One at 8pm.

Read more: Sort Your Life Out family leave fans in tears as they gush over teen’s dedication to disabled parents

Are you excited to watch Stacey and Joe’s reality show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.