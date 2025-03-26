Sort Your Life Out viewers were left in tears last night (Tuesday, March 25) after being introduced to an “amazing” teen and his family.

Fans took to Twitter to gush over the show, with many complimenting the family rather than the work Stacey Solomon and co did on decluttering their home!

Stacey Solomon met Sarah and family on Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out fans introduced to lovely family

Last night’s edition of Sort Your Life Out saw Stacey and team meet the Clarke family in the West Midlands.

Parents Jon and Sarah are both deaf and have two children together. They also co-parent teenager Timeon, Sarah’s son from a previous relationship.

The couple explained that when they moved in together, two households merged into one, meaning their clutter began to take over.

They called in Stacey to help as the mess was beginning to hinder their communication and connection.

In the show, Stacey spent some time with Timeon. He explained that to help pay his mum and dad back for buying him musical instruments, he was doing chores, such as cooking meals.

However, he explained that he’d actually paid his parents back now but still enjoyed cooked for them. Hence why having a tidy kitchen was really important to him.

Sarah and Jon decluttered their home with Stacey’s help (Credit: BBC)

Stacey and team help declutter the Clarke home

“God, they’ve done well with you, haven’t they!” Stacey remarked.

At the end of the episode, Stacey unveiled the renovations they’d done to the family home.

They provided a glass partition between the dining room and the living room, so that Sarah and Jon could communicate with each other and the kids, whether they were in the same room or not.

The kitchen was also tidied and reorganised, with more room for Timeon to prepare meals.

Stacey also unveiled Timeon’s new bedroom, which now has space for his computer and musical instruments.

“I have no words, thank you so much,” he gushed.

Timeon was praised by fans (Credit: BBC)

Fans in tears as they gush over ‘amazing’ teen and his family

Fans of the show were left feeling teary-eyed after watching last night’s show.

“What an amazing family. The children are a credit to you. Timeon, what a kid! I wish you all well,” one viewer tweeted.

“@StaceySolomon has done it again crying my eyes out at Dad saying how Timeon taught him fatherhood and adopted him when they had their little girl. Shows how amazing a blended family can be,” another said.

“@StaceySolomon thank you for tonight’s #SortYourLifeOut found it very emotional as I was brought up with family members who are deaf. Such a beautiful family, and you and the gang were amazing,” a third gushed.

“Timeon is an amazing teenager. What a credit to his parents,” another fan wrote.

“Timeon thoroughly deserves the joy of his new room. I have rarely seen such a gracious, grateful, courteous, thoughtful, and affectionate young man. All good things for him, I hope. He’s a hero,” a fifth said.

Sort Your Life Out is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

