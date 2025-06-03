Danielle to fall pregnant with Jason’s child, Coronation Street fan theory predicts

Danielle slept with Jason Grimshaw last night in Coronation Street (Monday, June 2) and now a new theory predicts she’ll fall pregnant with his baby.

Danielle got it on with Jason in a bid to get revenge on her husband Theo following his affair with Todd.

The situation was definitely awkward… But, is this just the start of the storyline?

Danielle got her revenge (Credit: ITV)

Danielle slept with Jason

In the Rovers yesterday, Danielle and Jason Grimshaw started flirting with each other before having a drink together.

Danielle admitted that her situation was complicated, admiring how Jason was a ‘simple guy.’ Jason, having recently broken up with his partner, lapped up the attention while oblivious to who Danielle actually was.

In scenes that aired later on in the episode, Danielle and Jason came downstairs at Eileen’s place and revealed that they’d slept together.

Jason was horrified to learn that Danielle was Theo’s wife, only sleeping with him to get back at Theo.

With Eileen ordering Jason to strip Mary Taylor’s bed immediately, a smug Danielle headed outside and ordered Theo to remove his wedding ring.

She then took it and dropped it down the drain.

Will Jason be the dad of Danielle’s future baby? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory – Danielle pregnant with Jason’s baby

With Danielle and Jason having slept together, a new fan theory predicts that things will be made even messier as Danielle falls pregnant with Jason’s baby.

Todd and Theo surely wouldn’t take this well seeing as how Todd and Jason are brothers…

The fan theory on X read: “Give it time. She’ll be pregnant with Jason’s kid.”

With Jason leaving for Thailand once more, with Eileen about to join him, what would this mean for Danielle and the baby should she find out she’s pregnant with his child?

Sounds messy!

