Jane McDonald does things her own way – from refusing to move to London with her ex-husband Henrik Brixen to celebrating the joys of living with her best friend Sue Ravey.

Back in October 2024, Jane gave an interview to The Times in which she elaborated on her relationship with Sue.

The star – on screen with her travel show, Cruising with Jane McDonald, today (February 15) – has been living with Sue since the death of Jane’s fiancé Ed Rothe. Sue separated from her fiancé around the same time, with the ladies seeking solace in each other.

And Jane’s revealed that Sue actually helped her when it came to quitting her biggest “vice”.

She’s lived with Sue Ravey since 2022, the year after her partner Henrik passed away (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Jane McDonald curbed ‘vice’ with help of best friend Sue

Sue moved in with Jane in 2022, after the singer’s partner Ed Rothe died from lung cancer.

“We’ve known each other since our days performing in the working men’s clubs,” Jane said. “She was also one of my backing singers for years. We rub along well, although it helps that we’re both tidy. Plus she puts the bins out!”

Sue makes me stick to my one in, one out policy. Equally she’s ruthlessly efficient with returns.

But that’s not all.

Sue also “helps to curb my online shopping vice”, Jane admitted. “I’m a terror. If I find something I love, I want to buy it in every colour. Sue makes me stick to my one in, one out policy. Equally she’s ruthlessly efficient with returns. ‘We’re not keeping those,’ she’ll say. ‘They’re going back.’ And off she goes to the post office.”

It sounds like Sue does most of the cooking, too. Jane’s “only speciality” – her words – is cheese on toast. But fortunately for her, Sue enjoys it.

She’s always lived in, and loved, her hometown of Wakefield (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

How many seasons of Cruising with Jane McDonald have there been?

Jane launched Cruising in 2017. She’s a former cruise ship entertainer, so it wasn’t a giant leap to present a show about life on board.

The first season ran from February 10, 2017 until March 3. It took viewers on a whistle stop tour of the Bahamas, the Inner Hebrides, the Danube and Alaska. Since then, it has run for seven seasons.

According to TVGuide, it’s the first season that’s repeating this Saturday.

Jane is having a busy year in other areas of life, too.

Her book, Let The Light In, is due for release on paperback on March 13, so she’ll be promoting that during the lead up to publication and for a while afterwards.

And from October 4 to 11, you can join her on a cruise that visits Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Oslo. The cruise features exclusive shows, a Q&A, and performances from Bobby Davro, John Owen-Jones and Mary Mac.

Cruising with Jane McDonald airs on Saturday from 9:45am on Channel 5 HD.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo ‘betrayed’ by allegations as he vows to ‘never work with ITV again’

Would you like to go on a cruise with Jane McDonald? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.