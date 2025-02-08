Jane McDonald, whose show, Cruising: Down Under, is on today (Saturday, February 8), once opened up about how her partner Ed’s death “traumatised” her.

The star lost her long-term partner, Ed, back in 2021. He had been battling lung cancer prior to his death.

Jane McDonald on losing Ed

On March 26, 2021, Jane‘s partner, Ed, sadly died following a battle with lung cancer.

Ed and Jane had briefly dated when they were 17 back in 1980. Many years later, they reconciled, getting engaged in 2008.

In an interview with The Times back in October 2024, Jane opened up about grieving for Ed, and how her friend, Sue, helped her in the aftermath of his passing.

When asked how her lockdown experience was, Jane said: “I nursed Ed virtually single-handedly. I barely slept and was in a constant state of high alert. When he died, I was emotionally wrung out and physically exhausted. I did a lot of crying and didn’t want to leave the house. When you are grieving, there is nothing as tempting as shutting yourself away. Home becomes your rabbit hole.”

Jane McDonald talks trauma of losing her partner

The star then continued, sharing best friend Sue Ravey’s concerns about her. Sue lives with Jane following Ed’s death and Sue’s split from her fiancé.

“Sue could see I was traumatised and advised me to see a PTSD therapist. Walks, sometimes to nearby Sandal Castle, helped me reconnect with the outside world. I also went back to work,” she said.

Sue could see I was traumatised.

“I wouldn’t rule out meeting somebody new, but equally I’m embracing the freedom that comes with being single. I go out an awful lot more than I did before,” she then added.

Loose Women helped Jane reconnect with Ed

In September 2024, Jane revealed that without Loose Women, she may not have reconnected with Ed.

Jane hadn’t seen Ed for 27 years when she bumped into him backstage.

“We just met and that was it. We were together ever since,” she said.

They began dating, however, Ed went away for a while at one point. This then led to Jane getting “fed up”, and she ended up “dumping” him.

However, Loose Women made sure their relationship didn’t end. They organised for Ed to send Jane a Valentine’s message, where he expressed his love for her. They reconciled after that and remained together until his death in 2021.

