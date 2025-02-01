Jane McDonald is a national treasure – but there was one time when the TV star nearly took a step back from the spotlight.

Since shooting to fame in the nineties as a cruise ship singer, Jane has become a regular on TV screens.

From a successful music career, to becoming a telly presenter, Jane – who is on screens on Saturday (February 1) for Cruising With Jane McDonald – has kept herself busy over the years.

However, in 2015, Jane candidly confessed that following a hectic 12 months, she had “a bit of a meltdown”.

Jane’s become a national treasure (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Jane McDonald on career break

Whether it’s a stint on Loose Women or fronting her several travel shows, Jane is a firm favourite on screens.

And back in 2015, she swapped TV sets for the stage, when she took on the role of Grizabella in the hit musical Cats at the Blackpool Opera House.

But according to the singer, she wasn’t planning on taking on such a demanding job following a busy 12 months prior.

She previously opened up about taking a break from the spotlight (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald ‘had bit of meltdown’

“I had a bit of a ‘meltdown at the end of last year, and thought that I’m just tired and need to stop,” Jane revealed to Northern Life magazine at the time.

“I’d just done 97 shows one right after the other! I told my agent I just wanted a year off, to rest and to potter around growing vegetables!”

However, Jane decided to audition for the role of Grizabella – something she admitted she was “petrified” about.

Jane ‘gobsmacked after landing role’

“I went down there thinking I wouldn’t get it which took a lot of the pressure off. I’m taking over from former Pussycat Doll, Nicole Scherzinger and you don’t often see our names put in one sentence!” Jane added.

But it turned out Jane had nothing to worry about, revealing she was “absolutely gobsmacked” when she got the call to say she had bagged the role of Grizabella.

Jane on ‘ruthless’ entertainment industry

Meanwhile, in 2024, Jane reflected on her career and opened up about the “ruthless” entertainment industry.

During an interview with The Times, Jane said: “This industry can be ruthless. How? Well, my former husband, Henrik Brixen, was my manager, for example.

“He’s a lovely man but it was difficult. I became the product, not the wife. One minute you’re golden, the next you lose everything.”

Cruising With Jane McDonald airs on Saturday (February 1) at 9:40am on Channel 5.

Read more: Jane McDonald’s diet and fitness regime as she claims she’s ‘always’ watched what she eats

So what do you think of Jane’s Cruising series? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.