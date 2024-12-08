Jane McDonald’s heartache after ‘losing everything’ in ‘ruthless’ entertainment industry: ‘It hasn’t been an easy ride’

Singer and presenter Jane McDonald previously reflected on her career and opened up about the “ruthless” entertainment industry.

The TV star, who stars in her own show Cruising with Jane McDonald on December 8, has remained a fixture in showbiz since the late 1990s. Rising to fame on the BBC show The Cruise, the 61-year-old has since reached national treasure status. However, she admitted its been a bumpy ride.

Jane rose to fame in the late ’90s after starring on The Cruise (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald talks ‘ruthless’ industry

During an interview with The Times, Jane revealed she knew she always wanted to be in the entertainment industry. After getting her big break on The Cruise at age 27, she insisted that “the rest is history”.

While Jane stated she’s been “lucky,” she still said “it hasn’t been an easy ride”.

“This industry can be ruthless. How? Well, my former husband, Henrik Brixen, was my manager, for example,” Jane explained, adding: “He’s a lovely man but it was difficult. I became the product, not the wife. One minute you’re golden, the next you lose everything.”

Jane admitted she isn’t bothered about being called ‘cheesy’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’ve reached an age now where I really don’t care any more’

While the TV star is known for travelling and documented her experiences with viewers, Jane confessed that she “doesn’t like to travel much”.

“Winning my Bafta for Cruising with Jane McDonald in 2018 was amazing, not just for me but for Channel 5. It was their first ever Bafta. I’m glad the show connected with so many people,” she said.

Jane insisted she is fine with people potentially thinking she’s “cheesy”. She added: “I’ve reached an age now where I really don’t care any more.”

