Jane McDonald on how Loose Women saved her relationship with late fiancé Ed

National treasure Jane McDonald opened up about how Loose Women impacted her relationship with her late fiancé Ed Rothe for the better.

After briefly dating Ed when she was 17, the pair reunited in 2008 and formed a relationship. In December 2008, Jane and Ed got engaged after he proposed on Christmas Eve. In March 2021, Ed died of lung cancer.

Jane lost her husband to cancer in 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald reunited with Ed due to Loose Women

The singer and TV star returned to ITV’s Loose Women for its 25th anniversary on September 6, revealing the show gave her a “sense of freedom”.

Jane admitted that when she entered the entertainment industry, she was told what and what not to say. However, Loose Women allowed her to express herself freely.

“It was so refreshing to have a show like this for the viewer and for the panellists to actually be open about everything that you feel and think,” she explained.

Jane also shared the huge revelation that if she hadn’t joined the Loose Women panel, she and Ed may have never got back together.

Admitting she hadn’t seen him for 27 years, she came across the musician while he was appearing on This Morning. The show’s makeup artist, Donna, influenced her to go say hello to him. However, Jane was sure Ed would be married with kids. Proven to be wrong, their relationship was quickly reborn.

“We just met and that was it. We were together ever since,” Jane added.

Loose Women helped rekindle her relationship with Ed (Credit: YouTube)

Loose Women today

While the couple were engaged up until Ed’s death, Jane opened up about the time when they briefly broke up.

After Ed went away for a number of weeks, Jane got “fed up” and admitted that she “dumped him”.

However, Loose Women once again came to the rescue and mended their relationship. The show arranged for Ed to send in a Valentine’s video message for Jane where he expressed his love for her.

The couple got back together and remained tight.

Read more: Truth behind Jane McDonald’s living arrangement with best friend Sue

So what do you think of this story? Then tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.