Jane McDonald in shock admission about money worries after ‘putting her house up’ to ‘fund’ her career following split

Jane McDonald has made a candid admission about the financial risks she took to keep her career afloat, revealing she repeatedly “put her house up” to fund her music.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie, the singer opened up about the reality behind her success.

Jane McDonald opened up about her early career struggles (Credit: YouTube)

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Jane McDonald opens up about career struggles

Jane reflected on her early career, admitting she wasn’t taken seriously by the industry at first. “I was a club artist, a cruise ship singer,” she said.

So when her debut album went to number one, it came as a shock, even to those backing her.

“Nobody thought for one minute that I would go straight to number one. Not even the record company,” she revealed.

Despite her success, Jane said she was later dropped by her label, which forced her to rethink everything. Rather than give up, she decided to go it alone.

“I thought, how hard can this be? So I did it all myself,” she said.

But going independent came with major financial pressure.

The award-winning singer put her house on the market to fund her career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I put my house up’

In a striking admission, Jane revealed she risked her own home to keep her career going.

“You don’t realise that… every artist thinks they need a record company, and you don’t,” she explained. “You just need a bit of money. I put my house up… to fund the tours and the albums, and I just kept going.”

Jane said she took the risk because of her personal circumstances at the time.

“I had no kids, it didn’t matter to me,” she said.

Despite the uncertainty, Jane said her determination paid off, but it wasn’t easy.

“It’s only been the last sort of five years that I’ve finally been able to breathe,” she admitted. She credited her loyal fanbase for sticking by her through the toughest times.

Jane’s comments come after a difficult few years in her personal life, including the loss of her fiancé Ed and her mother. Earlier this year, she also revealed she had made the emotional decision to leave her long-time family home.

“There was too much history there,” she told MailOnline, explaining she downsized to find peace.

Read more: Jane McDonald, 62, shares worrying health update after ‘fainting’ at exercise class

Watch Holidaying With Jane McDonald on Channel 5 on Sunday (March 22) at 12.25pm.

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