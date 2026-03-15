Jane McDonald, 62, shares worrying health update after ‘fainting’ at exercise class

Jane McDonald has revealed she “fainted” recently while at yoga, and ended up having vertigo for three days afterwards.

Since shooting to fame in the nineties as a cruise ship singer, Jane has become a regular on TV screens. And whether it’s her successful music career or work in the TV world, Jane has kept herself busy over the years.

And recently, in a bid ‘to get in touch with her vagus nerve’ Jane – who is on Cruising with Jane McDonald today (March 15) – decided to try some yoga – but things took a worrying turn…

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Jane ended up fainting and having vertigo (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald on ‘fainting’ at yoga

In a recent interview, Jane revealed that she likes having a busy schedule as “I know I’ve got to get myself in shape and I’ve got to learn something, which keeps my brain going”.

However, the TV star then cheekily quipped to Express that she was ‘lying’ and said: “I don’t do anything.”

Jane then went on to reveal: “In fact, I’ve just tried a special type of yoga to get in touch with my vagus nerve.”

While there though, Jane revealed: “Well, I fainted, and I had vertigo for three days. The yoga teacher said, ‘you’re just not meant to be a bendy Wendy’.

“I said, ‘well I could have told you that love!’ Fitness isn’t for me. I’ll have a walk, that’s all I need.”

What is vagus nerve?

The vagus nerve plays a crucial role in the autonomic nervous system. It is responsible for regulating involuntary functions within the human body and carry signals between your brain, heart and digestive system.

Vagus nerve dysfunction or damage can cause different symptoms affecting the body’s autonomic functions, including severe digestive issues (gastroparesis, GERD, nausea, vomiting), heart rate irregularities (arrhythmia).

Jane quipped that ‘fitness’ isn’t for her (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Jane’s new album

In other Jane news, last month she left fans buzzing as she shared that she will be releasing her first album in over four years.

The 62-year-old national treasureMs last studio album, Let the Light In, dropped in August 2021 and became her eighth top 40 album.

But next week – her new album drops. Confirming the news she said on Instagram: “My new album Living The Dream is out March 20th! Pre-order it from my store to grab an exclusive signed CD while they last!”

In the video that accompanied the post, Jane can be seen holding up the CD and showing off the album artwork, where she looks glam wearing a navy floor-length sequined dress with long sleeves.

Jane informed fans that she was busy signing copies of the album for those who have been pre-ordering it. As the video closed out, she could be heard singing one of the songs while signing her autograph.

Cruising with Jane McDonald airs on Sunday (March 15) at 12:00pm on Channel 5.

Read more: Heartbreaking reason Jane McDonald was forced to sell her £1m home after 20 years

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