Jane McDonald suffers blow as ITV plans for iconic gameshow Pyramid reboot crumble

Jane McDonald’s opportunity to host one of ITV’s biggest game shows, Pyramid, has crumbled after the reboot series was ‘axed’.

It comes after Jane McDonald was recently revealed as the host of the British Soap Awards 2025. She had previously hosted the prestigious award ceremony in 2023 before it went on a hiatus in the following year.

Now, she has been dealt a fresh blow, as ITV bosses have reportedly pulled the plug on the iconic game show.

Jane had finished filming the pilot episode (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

ITV show Pyramid fronted by Jane McDonald is ‘axed’

Jane filmed an episode for the reboot of the popular ITV game show Pyramid, which hasn’t been commissioned into new series.

According to The Sun, the TV show host was featured in the hour-long pilot episode for the reboot series. It’s said to have been filmed in 2023 in MediaCity studios in Manchester before a live audience. There were never plans to air the pilot episode.

However, ITV bosses have decided not to go ahead with the series fronted by Jane. An insider told the publication: “Jane is a brilliant broadcaster and worked really well on the pilot, and the contestants loved her.”

They added: “It’s not unusual for pilots not to be given a full series and it’s certainly not a reflection on Jane.”

The pilot episode for the spin-off of Pyramid also had The Chase star Jenny Ryan aka The Vixen.

Jane McDonald and ITV have been approached for comment.

TV star is returning as host of British Soap Awards (Credit: Shutterstock)

TV star is back as host of British Soap Awards

The source further claimed that ITV has immense “respect” for Jane, and she’s been signed up to host the reboot of Soap Awards. Jane took over as the host of the award show in 2023 following in Philip Schofield’s footsteps. He stepped down when his alleged affair with younger staff member came to light.

Still, Philip’s last-minute replacement, Jane, managed to steal the show with her exceptional hosting skills. And fans can’t wait to see her take to the stage again this year.

Commenting on her return as the host of the British Soap Awards, a source said: “The soaps are as popular as ever and currently delivering some brilliant must-see TV. So fans can expect a night to remember when The British Soap Awards returns.”

They added: “The British Soap Awards were hugely missed by everyone last year, it’s the biggest night in the soap calendar so there’s great excitement it’s back.”

The award ceremony is expected to take place in the summer.

