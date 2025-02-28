British Soap Awards 2025 host revealed as icon Jane McDonald reprises gig

The host of the British Soap Awards 2025 has now been revealed and national treasure Jane McDonald is presenting.

Jane last hosted the awards in 2023 before the awards ceremony went on hiatus in 2024. But, now it’s back and so is Jane.

The awards will be held later this year, with many soap stars going head-to-head to take home the winners’ trophies.

Jane McDonald to host British Soap Awards 2025

Prior to 2023, Philip Schofield usually presented the annual British Soap Awards which are broadcast on the ITV main channel.

However, in 2023, Jane McDonald stepped in to host the awards. She flew back to the UK mid trip abroad to fill in the position.

It was a quick turnaround but Jane succeeded and delivered a memorable awards show, with her presenting going down a treat with fans.

The soap awards took a break last year and didn’t take place, but this year the event is back in action. And, The Sun has now reported that national treasure Jane McDonald is stepping back onto the stage to host this year’s ceremony.

A source told the publication: “The soaps are as popular as ever and currently delivering some brilliant must see TV so fans can expect a night to remember when The British Soap Awards returns.

“The British Soap Awards were hugely missed by everyone last year, it’s the biggest night in the soap calendar so there’s great excitement it’s back”

The awards are expected to be held in the summer, usually held around June in either Manchester or London.

Who won the previous British Soap Awards?

Last being held in 2023, a number of soap stars left the ceremony with beaming smiles after being crowned winners of the night.

Coronation Street had a successful year, taking home six awards. These included an award for Best Single Episode, Scene of the Year, and Best Dramatic Performance.

Emmerdale only managed to bag one award which was given to Mark Charnock for his Outstanding Achievement.

EastEnders had a great night, claiming four awards, with the big one Best British Soap going back home with them.

But, with all soaps having a huge year in 2024, who will win the 2025 British Soap Awards?

