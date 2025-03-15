Singer and TV personality Jane McDonald was recently announced as the presenter of the British Soap Awards 2025, but getting up on stage hasn’t always been easy for the Wakefield legend.

Just days ago, Jane’s plans to present the reboot of ITV game show Pyramid were scuppered. She worked hard filming a pilot episode in Manchester’s MediaCity studios, way back in 2023.

Alas, it was not meant to be. But Jane has recovered from worse setbacks. As a child, she suffered with something that almost derailed her future career in entertainment…

It took the entertainment legend a ‘long time’ to get over her stage fright (Credit: Splash News)

Jane McDonald on debilitating condition as a child

It’s hard to believe when you see her now, she admits. But as a child, stage fright was the thing holding Jane McDonald – on screen with her Florida show this weekend (March 15) – back from fulfilling her full potential as an entertainer.

She started learning piano at the age of seven. Then, after reaching grade seven on the instrument, she pivoted to having singing lessons. Before long, she was singing opera.

It took me a long time to get over stage fright.

Her only problem, she told the Bournemouth Echo several years ago, was stage fright. She had debilitating bouts of nervousness and was “painfully shy”.

“My only problem was stage fright, nerves and being painfully shy. Hard to believe when you see me now!” she exclaimed.

Still, she “always knew” she’d be able to find her way in the entertainment business, she told the Times late last year.

“I was always very shy and got a nervous stomach, so it took me a long time to get over stage fright. But I was musical. I left school at 16, got a job in an office and in a bar to afford a car, and then I became a professional singer.”

But she’s no doubt looking forward to taking to the stage once again to present this year’s Soap Awards (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Singer due to reprise role at helm of Soap Awards

Jane McDonald stepped in to replace Phillip Schofield as host of the British Soap Awards following his affair with a younger male This Morning colleague. As a result, he stepped back from his duties at ITV, leaving the way clear for Jane to host the glitzy ceremony in 2023.

This year, after 12 months off, the awards are back – and Jane will be reprising her role as host.

Jane also has more to look forward to, having announced the launch of a brand-new show, in collaboration with JetSetTV, which will air in January next year.

Jane McDonald’s Florida is on Channel 5 today (March 15) at 5pm.

