‘Living the dream!’ Jane McDonald fans go wild as she makes huge, long-awaited announcement

Jane McDonald has left her fans buzzing as she shares news that she will be releasing her first album in over four years.

The 62-year-old national treasure, whose last studio album, Let the Light In, dropped in August 2021 and became her eighth top 40 album.

However, it’s good news for listeners as Jane is preparing to drop another record this March!

While on Instagram, Jane announced her new album (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jane McDonald announces new album

In an Instagram announcement shared yesterday (February 9), Jane revealed: “My new album Living The Dream is out March 20th!”

“Pre-order it from my store to grab an exclusive signed CD while they last!”

In the video that accompanied the post, Jane can be seen holding up the CD and showing off the album artwork, where she looks glam wearing a navy floor-length sequined dress with long sleeves.

Jane informed fans that she was busy signing copies of the album for those who have been pre-ordering it. As the video closed out, she could be heard singing one of the songs while signing her autograph.

‘Fabulous!’

In the comments section, Jane’s followers expressed their excitement for the release.

“Can’t wait for my copy, Jane xxx,” one user wrote.

“We are so excited!!!” another person shared.

“I got the album pre-ordered. I CAN’T WAIT,” a third remarked.

“Fabulous!!!” a fourth said.

‘I cannot wait to see you all again’

Meanwhile, in November, Jane also announced she will be taking her songs on the road with a national UK tour.

“I am thrilled to be taking my new album Living The Dream on tour across the UK in August and September 2026. I cannot wait to see you all again,” she said.

Shows include two nights at London’s iconic Palladium and Leeds’ First Direct Bank Arena.

However, in May, she will perform at this year’s Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park for the Gay Icon slot.

