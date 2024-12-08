Jane McDonald on realising she was ’the common denominator’ after blaming others for her ‘problems’

National treasure Jane McDonald, who stars in Cruising with Jane McDonald, previously opened up about the problems in her life.

The TV star, who used to be a panelist on Loose Women, has remained a fixture on television since the late ’90s and continued to be an open book with fans. Earlier this year, she released her very first memoir, Let The Light In, where she gave a further insight into her life.

While rising to fame in the ’90s, Jane has remained a popular name in showbiz (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald says ‘all the problems I blamed everybody else for were all mine’

During an interview with Attitude in October, Jane was asked about her favourite life lesson from her book. In response, she said: “Just to take control of your own life. One thing I found from writing this book was all the problems I blamed everybody else for were all mine. We tend to blame others. ‘I can’t believe he’s done that! How could they do that to me?!’”

Jane realised that “the common denominator is me” and that others should “take control and focus on what you really want”.

She added: “That’s the hardest thing: what do you really want?”

While simultaneously balancing a career in singing and TV, Jane remains healthy in her 60s (Credit: YouTube)

‘If somebody says they don’t like you, who cares?’

As a healthy 61-year-old with an in-demand singing and TV career, Jane said that the most fabulous thing about being in her 60s is that “you just don’t care”.

She continued: “You have no filter. You say what you want because you’re not bothered about offending people. And you don’t get offended.”

“If somebody says they don’t like you, who cares? I’m not bothered.”

