Roman Kemp ‘close to tears’ after mortifying first time having sex: ‘I remember being so embarrassed’

Roman Kemp was previously left cringing as he shared an embarrassing sex confession about losing his virginity.

The beloved TV star, 32, is a regular on screens – and has appeared on the likes of I’m A Celeb and The One Show – which is on today (April 21).

And back in 2021, Roman opened up about having sex for the first time and admitted the experience nearly left him in tears.

Roman made the confession a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp shares ’embarrassing’ sex story

In 2021, Roman appeared on raunchy ITV2 show Celebrity Juice – hosted by Keith Lemon.

Things took a cheeky turn when Keith turned to Roman and joked: “You’re still a virgin aren’t you?”

Roman then went on to share his awkward experience when he lost his virginity.

“I think it must have lasted all around 2.7 seconds to 3 seconds,” he said.

The presenter was left cringing (Credit: BBC)

Roman was ‘so close to tears’

Roman explained: “And I remember being so embarrassed that I just quickly went: ‘I gotta go to the toilet,’ like this, so I went to the toilet, came back out, made some excuse.

“But then had to replace a new condom on and try again in the most painful fashion for around 40 minutes pretending that something’s happening when it’s not.”

Roman added: “I was so close to tears.”

Roman’s love life

With over 10 years in the business, it’s fair to say Roman has had a wild love life too.

In 2022, he admitted that dating isn’t the easiest thing for him. He confessed: “It’s hard to date in general. It’s not a focus of mine at the moment. I’m very much enjoying my career. And, also, I’ve got to start trying to enjoy my life first as much as other people. Once I can be happy in myself, then who knows.”

Regardless, Roman has been linked to a star-studded string of supposed romantic pursuits.

The same year as his admission of finding dating hard, he was linked to Love Island bombshell Maura Higgins. The most recent love life news is that Roman is now engaged to his girlfriend – and mum Shirlie is thrilled!

