Roman Kemp in surprise ‘beef’ with BGT star schoolmate KSI: ‘People were only friends with you because of your dad’

New BGT judge KSI previously savaged Great Celebrity Bake Off star Roman Kemp with a stunning remark about the the presenter’s pop star dad.

The One Show host Roman is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and Wham! singer Shirlie Kemp. Roman has appeared on the sofa alongside his dad for Celebrity Gogglebox on numerous occasions – and his celebrity relations have also come up once or twice during Roman’s spell as a radio and TV personality.

But in 2023, Roman‘s former school pal KSI ripped the former I’m A Celebrity contestant over his familial links, leaving Roman – who’s on the Great Celebrity Bake Off this weekend (March 23) – wincing with embarrassment.

KSI had some comments for Roman Kemp about his mum and dad (Credit: YouTube)

What did KSI say about Roman Kemp?

The slanging match between KSI and Roman came in the January of that year as the YouTuber appeared on Roman’s Capital FM show.

They roasted one another as part of a ‘Battle of Truths’. And so, it might be assumed, the pair were playing – nicely, or otherwise – with one another. However, amid some feeble shots from Roman concerning KSI’s tattoos and rugby skills, KSI hit back with heavy verbal blows.

KSI also referred to their school days as he pricked Roman’s celebrity status: “I think you hate that I’m the most famous person out of Berkhamsted.”

Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp have made Celebrity Gogglebox appearances together (Credit: Channel4.com)

He also made it personal, with jabs concerning both of Roman’s parents.

KSI joked at one point: “Your mum was always known as the MILF of the school.”

Your mum was known as the MILF of the school.

And he also leaned in with: “When we were in school, people were only friends with you because of your dad.”

What a mauling!

Ex classmates @ksi & @romankemp went head to head in Capital Breakfast’s ‘Battle of Truths’ ….and let’s just say things got pretty juicy pic.twitter.com/zihMmCNWzo — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) January 6, 2023

Where did BGT judge KSI go to school?

KSI – real name Olajdie Olatunji – went to Berkhamsted School, a private school in Hertfordshire.

Founded in 1541, fees are believed to be as much as over £11,000 per term for some pupils.

Influencer and streamer Miniminter was also a contemporary of KSI and Roman.

And other famous former pupils include Winston Churchill’s wife Clementine, and St Trinian’s actress Talullah Riley.

Catch Roman on the Great Celebrity Bake Off Sunday March 23 at 7.40pm on Channel 4.

