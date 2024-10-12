Roman Kemp sparks ‘engagement’ rumours after girlfriend Carmen Gaggero spotted with ring

TV presenter Roman Kemp is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Carmen Gaggero after she was captured wearing what could be an engagement ring.

Roman and Carmen revealed their relationship last month after they were seen on a date at Le Petit Maison in London. However, their romance could date back several months as Carmen stood beside Roman when talking to Queen Camilla at the Sovereign’s Creative Industries Party.

Now their relationship is out in the open, it appears the pair might be moving forward with things in a major way as reports suggest they are already preparing to settle down after she was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

Roman reportedly popped the big question to Carmen (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Roman Kemp ‘engagement’ to girlfriend

According to an inside source at the MailOnline, Roman popped the question to Carmen who said yes to his proposal.

“Roman has long wanted to settle down and start a family so it’s such an exciting time for them,” they said. “He’s been seeing Carmen for a few months now and feels strongly she is the one.”

“Roman’s mum Shirlie is also over the moon and has been telling friends how excited she is for the wedding.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Roman’s girlfriend works behind the scenes as production (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Carmen Gaggero?

Roman, who is the son to Martin and Shirlie Kemp, has remained a prominent fixture in radio and television.

He previously hosted the Capital FM breakfast show and currently co-hosts BBC’s The One Show. Earlier this year, he hosted the BRIT Awards alongside Maya Jama and Clara Amfo.

Brighton-raised Carmen, on the other hand, works behind the scenes as a production and casting assistant. In her social bios, she refers to herself as a “TV, Film and Fashion enthusiast.”

Her previous experience includes working for Conde Nast and LuckyChap Entertainment.

