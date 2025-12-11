Celebrity Race Across the World star Roman Kemp might be tight-lipped about his love life, but after his epic adventure with sister Harleymoon comes to an end, there’s surely only one person he’ll want to celebrate with – girlfriend, or if reports are to be believed fiancée, Carmen.

Last summer, it was reported that Roman had a new flame. Fast forward a couple of weeks and reports reached us that he was engaged to Carmen Gaggero after she was spotted wearing what looked to be an engagement ring.

So will we hear wedding bells for the star anytime soon? And why will his nuptials upset mum Shirlie? Read on and we’ll tell you…

Roman Kemp on his love life

The telly favourite, 32, admitted back in 2022 that dating isn’t the easiest thing for him. He confessed: “It’s hard to date in general. It’s not a focus of mine at the moment. I’m very much enjoying my career and, also, I’ve got to start trying to enjoy my life first as much as other people. Once I can be happy in myself, then who knows.”

Regardless, Roman has been linked to a star-studded string of supposed romantic pursuits. The same year as his admission of finding dating “hard”, he was linked to Love Island bombshell Maura Higgins.

The pair were allegedly spotted looking cosy at the BRIT Awards, according to the Mirror, but a spokesperson for Roman insisted at the time that the stars were just good “friends”.

Was model Lottie Moss Roman Kemp’s girlfriend?

Roman was also rumoured to be dating supermodel Kate Moss’ sister, Lottie Moss. Despite reports, neither Roman or Lottie ever spoke out about the speculation and Lottie went on the hunt for love on Celebs Go Dating.

The former radio host once told Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast that he has a certain type of woman he typically goes for. Roman Kemp said of his love life: “Women that have their life plan and are busier, that attracts me more than anything.”

He continued: “You look at the girls I’ve dated in the past, they’re girls that are doing their own thing and they’re [bleep]ing good at it. It’s one of the reasons, to be totally honest with you, that I don’t really date English girls, ever. I love someone not knowing what I do for a living. I love someone not caring at all.”

Kendall Jenner crush

Roman has stayed true to his previously disclosed “type”. The star even has a crush from across the pond.

Roman starred on I’m A Celebrity in 2019, alongside none other than Caitlyn Jenner. And it seems Roman is also fond of another Jenner…

He has previously admitted: “Caitlyn [Jenner] texts me all the time. I still think it’s odd to this day – I got a voice note the other day from her asking what was going on in my life and if I could give her a call to catch up. I called her and her [daughter] Kylie had had her baby recently.

“So I was congratulating her on another grandchild and she said: ‘Thank you, it’s very exciting.’ Then I said: ‘Unfortunately though, mine and Kendall’s wedding is going to be very expensive with all these guests!’ And she said: ‘You better start saving up for it then!’ So, sadly, Caitlyn won’t be paying for mine and Kendall’s wedding.”

He also told the Mirror in 2022 when asked whether he had a crush on Kendall: “I mean, why not? The most showbiz I’ve ever felt was at the BRIT Awards. I was with Harry Styles and I saw Kendall, and I thought if I’m ever going to have a reason to talk to her, it’s now, as I’ve just been with Caitlyn for four weeks.

“I walked over and as I went to say my name, she went: ‘Roman!’ and I couldn’t believe it. She was so sweet and thanked me for looking after Caitlyn and all this other stuff.”

Roman Kemp and scientist girlfriend Anne-Sophie

Roman has previously settled down. He had a long-term relationship with scientist Anne-Sophie Flury. The former couple met on Tinder but split after three years together.

They looked super-cute together when she met him from the jungle after he took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2019. However, lockdown the following year spelled the end for The One Show host and the scientist, who hailed from Switzerland.

The pair even took a huge next step and shared a Chihuahua puppy named Luna and often uploaded smitten updates to social media about their personal life. Although the pair went their separate ways in 2020, reports speculated that they reunited briefly in 2023. However, neither Roman or Anne-Sophie confirmed the news.

Roman and ‘fiancée’ Carmen

Brighton-raised Carmen works behind the scenes as a production and casting assistant. In her social bios, she refers to herself as a “TV, Film and Fashion enthusiast”.

The pair revealed their relationship in September 2024, after they were seen on a date at Le Petit Maison in London. However, it seems they were dating for a while before that… why else would he take her to meet the Queen?!

Roman took Carmen to Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Camilla at the Sovereign’s Creative Industries Party in May, so it appears his latest romance slipped under the radar for a while.

Not only that, but it’s thought the star is remaining tight-lipped about popping the question to Carmen. According to an inside source at MailOnline, Roman proposed to Carmen last year, and she said yes to his proposal.

“Roman has long wanted to settle down and start a family so it’s such an exciting time for them,” they claimed at the time. “He’s been seeing Carmen for a few months now and feels strongly she is the one. Roman’s mum Shirlie is also over the moon and has been telling friends how excited she is for the wedding.”

Except she might not be getting one…

Why Shirlie won’t be invited to Roman’s wedding

Roman’s dad Martin Kemp previously told Hello! how he and Shirlie had eloped. The couple had a small private wedding in St Lucia back in November 1988. And they didn’t invite any guests.

So, when it comes to The One Show star Roman and Harleymoon getting married, Martin has warned Shirlie that she can’t be “heartbroken” if her kids also decide to elope.

“I’m not bothered that they’re not married or have children. I think the world is a scary place. But if my kids get married, I want to be there,” Shirlie said.

Dad Martin, however, had a bit of a warning for Shirlie. He reckons that they won’t be there, and that they won’t be able to complain about it as they did exactly the same with their parents.

“I can tell you, you won’t be. Roman will do exactly the same thing [as us]. Everything he does, he’s looked at, so he’ll want to go away. And we can’t be heartbroken because we’ll have no right to be,” he told his wife.

Shirlie’s also keen for grandkids, but Roman’s on board with that one.

Thoughts on fatherhood

Roman is keen when it comes to starting a family. The star has even opened up about his fear of not having children. He previously told The Mirror: “Family is the most important thing to me. My biggest fear in life is never being able to have kids.

“I think a lot of guys won’t admit it, and I’m even too scared to go to the doctors and get my sperm checked, as I almost don’t want to know – I would adopt kids, I would do whatever to have a family. I think the reason we’re here on this planet is to make other good human beings.”

