The One Show fans baffled as Michelle Collins makes unexpected death admission

Fans of The One Show were left confused after EastEnders star Michelle Collins opened up about her mum’s ashes.

The 63-year-old actor appeared on the BBC evening show last night (June 23) alongside broadcaster Amol Rajan and actor Sean Hayes, which was hosted by Alex Jones and Roman Kemp.

Michelle Collins on The One Show

As she makes a temporary departure from Walford, Michelle Collins will be making her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with a one-woman dark comedy called Motorhome Marilyn next month.

However, it wasn’t Michelle’s upcoming stint that left viewers baffled. It was instead when she discussed her mother, Mary’s, ashes.

During the show, Amol promoted his new documentary, Amol Rajan Goes to the Ganges, and opened up about his father’s death from three years ago. While asking about Hinduism, Michelle questioned whether his father had ashes, to which he did.

Amol shared that after his dad was cremated, they spread his ashes in the River Thames. Michelle then explained she scattered her mother’s ashes “in the Taffy,” referring to the River Taff, due to her Welsh heritage.

Michelle revealed her mum died four years ago and that she still has some of her ashes with her, explaining she had them separated into “three sections”.

“I scattered one in the Taffy,” she repeated, before explaining her mum loved Hoxton market, where another set of ashes were spread.

Michelle said she has some of the remaining ashes in her wardrobe and Spain. “I’m not sure what I’m gonna do with those,” she admitted.

‘I’m cringing’

Following Michelle’s admission about her mother’s ashes, viewers couldn’t help but react to her referring to the River Taff as the “Taffy.”

“I think she meant River Taff, not Taffy,” one user wrote on X.

“I’m cringing at #MichelleCollins saying she scattered her Mum’s ashes on the Taffy river. If your Mum was Welsh you should know it’s the River Taff,” another person shared.

“Where is the River Taffy?” a third questioned on Facebook.

“I’ve lived in South Wales for many years & I’ve never heard it called that,” another remarked.

