The One Show viewers fume as Alex Jones cuts off Rob Rinder: ‘You’ve got five seconds’

Fans of The One Show were left unimpressed after host Alex Jones was forced to cut off guest Rob Rinder last night.

On Tuesday evening (June 17), the BBC programme, which was hosted by Alex and Clara Amfo, welcomed Rob Rinder, Danny Boyle, Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson to the green sofa.

The One Show host Alex Jones cuts off Rob Rinder

Director Danny joined his co-stars Jodie and Aaron to promote their upcoming film, 28 Years On. Rob, on the other hand, discussed his third murder-mystery novel, The Protest.

However, at the end of the show, Clara asked Rob about his new Channel 4 programme, The Inheritance, which is made by the same people behind the BBC’s hit show The Traitors.

“Please tell us more!” Clara said.

Rob explained the show is a “social experiment”, describing it as “really interesting”. He said the show focuses on the idea of someone helping you win an inheritance from a rich person who has left a lot of money to people from different backgrounds.

“Do they share that money? Or do they secretly keep it to themselves?” he added. Rob stated the result “surprised me every single time”.

However, as he continued to talk about the show, Alex chimed in and told him: “You’ve got five seconds!”

Rob began to talk quickly as he once again said he was surprised by the show’s outcome every time and that his co-star, Elizabeth Hurley, is “amazing”.

The hosts began to laugh as Clara told viewers: “Sadly, that’s all the time we’ve got for tonight,” before thanking their guests.

Viewers complain

Following the 30-minute show, The One Show viewers complained online about failing to give each guest a fair amount of attention.

“Disappointing cut off ending tonight. #theoneshow try to cram too much into their 30-minute slot. Sometimes guests wait embarrassed while they wait their turn. Reduce the number of items and put an end to terrible endings,” one user wrote on X.

“Too many guests, they don’t get enough time for all of the questions,” another person shared on Facebook.

“Would have liked to heard more from Jodie, she didn’t really get much of a look in,” a third remarked.

