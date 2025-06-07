During last night’s The One Show, viewers were distracted by iconic singer Lulu’s youthful look.

The Relight My Fire hitmaker, 76, appeared on the BBC evening show on Friday (June 6) alongside former TOWIE star Pete Wicks and singer Olly Alexander.

Regular hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp served as hosts, while their guests joined them on the famous green couch.

Lulu appeared on the show alongside Pete Wicks and Olly Alexander (Credit: BBC)

Lulu on The One Show

During her appearance on the show, Lulu promoted her new book and tour, If Only You Knew.

With a career spanning over six decades, the chart-topper admitted the book delves deep into her life. “People think they know Lulu, but no one knows you. I’ve always been very careful, very private and chatty, but I keep a lot of things to myself. Now I’m talking about everything, and this is because the landscape has changed,” she said.

“When I was younger, everything was a secret, and there was a lot of shame because you didn’t talk about things, but today people talk about things, and I think it’s healthy. I’ve had an amazing life, but there are certain things in my life that I’ve never discussed.”

She continued: “I had to go to therapy because it was difficult not to unravel the things that I’ve been told not to say and the things I was assumed of. Once you’ve spoken about the things you’re assumed of.”

“I have mental health issues, I’ve come through a lot, my family, and it’s things that I didn’t want to talk about, but I reveal it in the book, which is kind of like being let out of jail.”

Fans praised Lulu’s youthful look (Credit: BBC)

‘Looking as beautiful as ever’

Despite discussing some heavy topics, viewers were in awe of how young Lulu looked. Pairing white trousers with a basic white tee, she wrapped herself up in a stylish blue jacket and opted for comfy trainers to complete her ensemble.

“Lulu looks great for 76,” one user wrote on X.

“#TheOneShow Lulu looks amazing! She looks so young. Love her!” another person shared.

“Lulu was sensational on The One Show!! And she looked stunningly lovely,” a third remarked on Facebook.

“Looking as beautiful as ever,” a fourth said.

