Fans watching The One Show were so impressed by Alex Jones’ replacement, Clara Amfo, last night (May 28) that they demanded she become a permanent fixture.

During Wednesday evening’s show, Clara was joined by JLS singer JB Gill as her co-host. The pair welcomed to the green couch US superstar John Legend, and Angela Scanlon and Vicky Pattison, who were promoting their new podcast.

Usually, Welsh presenter Alex Jones and former Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp regularly host the show. However, as they took time off, Clara, 41, and JB, 38, stepped in yesterday.

Clara stepped in for Alex Jones last night on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

The One Show fans insist Clara Amfo should replace Alex Jones

Following last night’s show, viewers took to X to react to Clara temporarily replacing Alex, insisting she should permanently host the BBC chat show.

“Can we keep Clara and get rid of Alex? Clara is a way better presenter,” one user wrote on X.

“I like Clara Amfo on #TheOneShow,” another person shared.

“More Clara please. Far and away your best presenter,” a third expressed on Facebook.

Tonight (May 29), Alex Jones will not be returning. However, Roman will be back alongside Lauren Laverne.

Fans think Clara should replace Alex Jones on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

‘I always choose projects that are authentic to me’

During a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Clara opened up about how she’s managed to succeed as a broadcaster.

The former Strictly star, who used to be a DJ on BBC Radio 1, insisted it’s always important to “always be yourself”.

“When you’re broadcasting, you are putting yourself out there and it needs to be an authentic you. That’s what’s going to make you special and unique: being you is what you have to offer. Especially as a woman – and as a Black woman – I know that I can make myself more palatable if I present my hair in a particular way or if I dress in a particular way, but I just know I would be doing a disservice to myself,” she said.

Clara continued: “It’s the same with my work ethic; I always choose projects that are authentic to me. I never work with a product I would never use myself. That’s the best advice I could give someone wanting to get into this field: do it because you love the work. It’s a tough industry and it’s competitive, so you have to really be in it because it is authentically your passion.”

