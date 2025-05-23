The One Show axed in BBC schedule shakeup as host Angellica Bell shares statement

BBC’s The One Show has been axed tonight as host Angellica Bell announced the news last night (May 22).

During Thursday evening’s show, Angellica presented the chat show programme alongside co-host Roman Kemp. The pair were joined by Hollywood actor Alexander Skarsgård, Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones and legendary actress Dame Joanna Lumley on the green couch.

However, before waving goodbye to viewers, Angellica shared that the show would not be returning on Friday night.

The One Show featured Alexander Skarsgård, Ruth Jones and Joanna Lumley as guests (Credit: BBC)

The One Show axed in BBC schedule shakeup

Once the 30-minute show was up, Angellica revealed: “That’s all we’ve got time for tonight”. She thanked her guests before announcing the show wouldn’t be returning to its usual Friday evening slot.

“We’re not on tomorrow as we’re making way for the Chelsea Flower Show,” Angellica informed fans.

As a result, The One Show will not be returning until next Monday (May 26).

In the meantime, Roman also promoted Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, which kicks off today in Liverpool. Coverage from the festival will be broadcast across the BBC all weekend.

Host Angellica revealed The One Show won’t be returning until Monday due to the Chelsea Flower Show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to the show

Following Angellica’s announcement, one viewer wrote on X: “The Chelsea Flower Show, love that!”

Others also praised the guests on the show.

“Ruth Jones was amazing in Gavin and Stacey. What a legend!” another shared.

“God, Alexander Skarsgard is such a fine specimen,” a third remarked.

“I could listen to Joanna Lumley all day, love her,” a fourth person said.

“I love Joanna Lumley. She is just absolutely fab. See what I did there,” a fifth fan wrote, referencing her role in the iconic sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

“She is best,” another fan echoed.

