During last night’s (May 28) The One Show, host Clara Amfo halted the show to issue a warning to her guests.

During Wednesday evening’s show, Clara was joined by co-presenter JB Gill. The pair welcomed singing sensation John Legend, former Strictly star Angela Scanlon, and I’m A Celeb winner Vicky Pattison to their green couch. Matt Allwright also presented the Watchdog segment of the show.

However, while talking to Angela and Vicky, Clara jumped in before answering their question.

Clara and JB hosted Wednesday evening’s show (Credit: BBC)

The One Show halted by host Clara Amfo

During their appearance on The One Show, Angela and Vicky promoted their podcast, Get A Grip, which the duo described as the “ultimate girls group chat”. The podcast discusses several topics, all related to women.

Clara asked the pair to explain some of the subjects that are discussed during their episodes. However, she quickly warned them they were live on air during a pre-watershed timeslot.

“As Vicky has said, no topic is off limits,” Clara said, adding: “But, let’s keep it a buck, it’s 7pm, it’s The One Show, we’re live on national TV.”

“So, what other topics can you get into? What can you share that your listeners can get excited about?”

“I don’t know! I’m not sure!” Vicky said before laughing. Angela added: “It’s unfiltered, I will say that. Those of are my favourite type of people and the conversations that you want to eavesdrop on, I suppose.”

Vicky continued: “Traditionally, women are often taught to be quiet, submissive, seen and not heard, and actually now is the time for women to be loud, proud and deliberate about stuff.”

Vicky and Angela’s podcast interview was met with a mixed reaction (Credit: BBC)

Viewers left divided

Following last night’s show, not all viewers were sold on Vicky and Angela’s latest venture.

“What’s that you say? Two celebrities doing a podcast chatting about basically anything? Just what we need eh,” one user wrote on X.

“I’m glad they told me about this podcast so I can avoid it,” another person shared.

“Another podcast? Oh good,” a third remarked sarcastically.

However, not everyone agreed.

“Love Angela, find her funny and she’s gorgeous,” one viewer said.

“Vicky Pattinson and Angela Scanlon tho,” another expressed.

“Love these two so funny really enjoying the podcast,” a third stated.

