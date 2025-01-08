Lorraine Kelly lashes out at Gregg Wallace and slams people who ‘enable toxic and nasty’ behaviour

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly has weighed in on the Gregg Wallace controversy while calling out the “toxic people in telly”.

The 65 year old had previously commented on the scandal surrounding the MasterChef host. Gregg is accused of alleged “inappropriate comments” and questionable conduct in the workplace.

Food critic Grace Dent was recently announced as Gregg’s replacement on Celebrity MasterChef, while the BBC’s investigation is underway.

Lorraine Kelly wades in on Gregg Wallace scandal

The daytime TV host touched upon the controversy Gregg is embroiled in, while hitting back at the “toxic” culture in the entertainment industry.

She told the Mirror: “There are toxic people in telly. We’re going through that at the moment. The behaviour of Gregg Wallace and other people that we’ve seen, should it come about as all true, is appalling. There’s an imbalance of power there, and it’s abused. They’re just not right, and it should never happen.”

The broadcaster added: “But how dare the people round about them allow and enable them to behave like that? It’s horrible and it’s toxic and nasty. I’ve got no time for people who abuse their power,” she then concluded.

Gregg is said to be committed to “fully cooperating” with Banijay UK in the investigation. However, he has denied all the allegations against him.

Lorraine ‘astounded’ by Gregg’s statement

This isn’t the first time Lorraine has commented on allegations against Gregg. She admitted she was “astounded” after hearing his remarks targeting “middle-class women”.

The MasterChef host had said in the wake of the controversy that complaints against him had come from “middle-class women of a certain age”.

Although he apologised later, Lorraine had called him out on his statement in her ITV show. She said: “Sometimes, just don’t… just have a dignified silence and collect yourself.” She then added: “I’m quite astounded that he made that statement.”

Referring to the specific comment by Gregg, she said: “It’s not a class thing at all, don’t play that card, just don’t play that card.”

Lorraine then added: “If you make people feel uncomfortable, it’s not 1972, I do understand that a lot of people might say: ‘It wasn’t that bad really,’ well it was, and it was a lot. And it wasn’t just one person.”

