The replacement for Gregg Wallace on Celebrity MasterChef has been announced as Grace Dent, as she gushed over the new role.

TV chef Gregg is in the middle of an ‘inappropriate behaviour’ scandal and has exited the show.

It’s been widely discussed about who is likely to take Gregg‘s place ever since the controversy blew up. And it was recently claimed that the BBC show had found itself a new host – “a perfect choice”, according to a TV source.

Meanwhile, Gregg has committed to “fully cooperating” with Banijay UK as an investigation is underway. However, he has denied all allegations against him, including behaviours sexual in nature.

Grace Dent will replace Gregg Wallace on Celebrity MasterChef

Grace Dent, who is a regular critic on BBC’s MasterChef, will take over from Gregg.

In a statement, I’m A Celebrity star Grace said: “I’ve been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It’s all about uncovering and championing talent – and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me.

“I’m so excited that I can’t eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef.

“I can’t wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025.”

Grace described as ‘perfect choice’ to replace Gregg

It comes after a TV source told The Sun: “Grace is the perfect choice to replace Gregg on MasterChef. She’s knowledgeable about food and opinionated, plus it’s great to have a woman as a judge on the show. It will shake things up and give the series the boost it needs after such an upsetting and uncertain time.”

“She is already a fan favourite and has won lots of respect in the foodie world thanks to her no-nonsense style and sense of humour,” the source continued.

With a successful career as a newspaper columnist, Grace has established herself as a popular food critic. She gained more popularity with her I’m A Celebrity stint last year. But the TV star left the show after staying in the jungle for nine days due to medical reasons.

John Torode gushes over ‘perfect’ Grace Dent

Her new co-host John Torode has broken his silence on the replacement news. He said: “I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges. Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges.

“The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise, makes Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series.”

Banijay responds to controversy

MasterChef’s production company Banijay has commented on the latest allegations against Gregg.

The statement reads: “Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

Meanwhile, John has publicly distanced himself from his co-host. Sources claimed that John had already made the producers aware of Gregg’s behaviours, but his concerns were supposedly ignored.

John broke his silence in a statement issued on December 4. He said: “The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant time has been awful to hear. And I have found the press report truly upsetting.”

He also wrote: “But as I hope everyone appreciates, there is an investigation underway, which I fully support. So I cannot make any further comment at this stage. I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward.”

In addition to the public statement. John and his wife, Lisa Faulkner, also unfollowed Gregg on Instagram.

