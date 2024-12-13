MasterChef fans share their sadness over Gregg Wallace’s ‘last-ever’ TV appearance

MasterChef fans have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after the latest Gregg Wallace news emerged accusing the star of a string of misconduct claims.

Now, many viewers have been left unable to ignore the dark cloud that hangs over the BBC cooking programme.

Gregg Wallace left MasterChef in November (Credit: BBC / Shine TV)

Gregg Wallace latest

Telly star Gregg Wallace has been accused of using inappropriate sexual vocabulary and behaviour whilst on set. Although, the presenter and his legal team vehemently deny these claims.

Evidently, MasterChef fans have been left divided over the scenario. It seems some have been left heartbroken to see Gregg go, whilst others are furious over his alleged behaviour.

One fan penned to social media as the MasterChef The Professionals final aired: “Watching the Celebrity MasterChef final as it’ll probably be the last time we’ll see Gregg Wallace on the TV.”

Another added: “Just watching Gregg Wallace for the last time,” alongside a crying face emoji.

However, one claimed that Gregg should have been edited out of the final altogether. They stated: “It would have been possible to edit out most of Gregg Wallace’s input in final episode of #mastercheftheprofessionals. So, why not?”

Gregg Wallace has denied the claims (Credit: BBC / Youtube)

MasterChef fans react to Gregg Wallace news

Another echoed the sentiment, writing: “It’s a shame that this series of @MasterChefUK has been overshadowed by the Gregg Wallace disgrace. Because it’s been the best professionals series there’s been by a distance.”

“Gregg Wallace is going to have to find a new way to get on the screen now,” chimed in another.

In wake of the initial allegations, a lawyer stated on behalf of Wallace: “It is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.”

Gregg Wallace also shared his own public rebuttal. He fumed on social media: “I can see the complaints coming from a handful of middle-class women of a certain age, just from Celebrity MasterChef. This isn’t right.”

MasterChef star makes BBC exit

Consequently, he was met with furious backlash, to which he issued an apology.

“I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday, and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

“I wasn’t in a good head space when I posted it. I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion. I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.”

He added: “It’s obvious to me I need to take some time out while this investigation is underway. I hope you understand and I do hope that you will accept this apology.”

Wallace stepped down from hosting duties on MasterChef in November. His decision to leave the BBC show came as allegations of inappropriate sexual comments hit the headlines.

