Penny Lancaster has defended her husband’s public rant about Gregg Wallace in a candid discussion about the MasterChef star’s behaviour today (December 12).

Rod Stewart famously slammed the MasterChef host in recent weeks, following his exit from the BBC show amid a string of misconduct accusations.

Penny Lancaster discusses Rod Stewart’s online attack of Gregg Wallace

Chatting on Loose Women today, Penny insisted that Rod’s online outburst was simply him being “protective”.

Defending his actions, she explained: “My husband, when he heard people talking about the disturbing behaviours, he couldn’t hold back.

I’m not going to stay silent, I need to say something.

“Protective husband thought, I’m not going to stay silent, I need to say something. Because he realised how upset I was at the time.”

She continued: “I was actually on jury service and you have to turn your phones off completely so I was off grid for a period of time. And when I did turn my phone back on I got a message from a friend saying: ‘Oh my god, how amazing was that message your husband put out!’ And I was like: ‘What message? What has he done?'”

Penny also claimed that she was both a victim and witness of Gregg Wallace’s alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Penny Lancaster talks Gregg Wallace on Loose Women

She claimed: “I most definitely was witness and victim to some of the bullying and harassment behaviour of Gregg Wallace. And unfortunately a lot of those in the production team were also witness to that. I really feel that he used his position of power to I believe intimidate and cause distress to a lot of people on set.”

After hosting the show for nearly a decade, Gregg stepped down from BBC’s MasterChef on November 28 following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who have worked with him over the years.

An investigation is currently taking place and Gregg has reportedly “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”.

In wake of the news, a fuming Rod Stewart took to social media and unleashed a savage attack on Gregg Wallace.

Rod Stewart slams Gregg Wallace

He penned: “So Gregg Wallace gets fired from MasterChef. Good riddance Wallace…

“You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?”

He went on to call the TV star “tubby, bald-headed” and claimed he was an “ill-mannered bully”.

Rod signed off: “Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart.”

Penny has insisted she will not divulge specific details about the incident Rod is referring to, however, clips have surfaced online showcasing Penny’s time on the show, where she garnered a lot of criticism from Wallace.

During her appearance on Loose Women today, head panellist Kaye Adams pointed out that Gregg Wallace’s lawyers have denied all accusations of their client “engaging in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”.

Kaye also clarified that this isn’t necessarily what Penny has accused him of.

