Penny Lancaster has spoken out about Gregg Wallace after her hubby Rod Stewart slammed the MasterChef host, following his exit from the BBC show amid a string of misconduct accusations.

The 53-year-old model addressed the claims today and said she had been a “witness and a victim” of Gregg Wallace’s alleged behaviour.

Penny has been candid about the recent claims against Gregg Wallace (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Penny Lancaster on ‘bullying’ from Gregg Wallace

She told the Loose Women panel: “I most definitely was witness and victim to some of the bullying and harassment behaviour of Gregg Wallace. And unfortunately a lot of those in the production team were also witness to that.

“I really feel that he used his position of power to I believe intimidate and cause distress to a lot of people on set,” she claimed.

Penny went on to allege: “And it’s really unfortunate that someone like him is allowed to get away with that.”

Gregg stepped back from MasterChef after Newsnight host Kirsty Wark accused him of “wrong” and inappropriate “sexualised” behaviour whilst on set.

Gregg left MasterChef in wake of the claims (Credit: BBC)

Penny Lancaster ‘vindicated’ over Gregg Wallace axing

Following Wallace’s exit, Rod fumed on social media over the cooking star’s “humiliation” of his wife and dubbed him a “tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully”.

Penny said of Rod’s rant: “My husband when he heard people talking about the disturbing behaviours, he couldn’t hold back.

“Protective husband thought, I’m not going to stay silent, I need to say something. Because he realised how upset I was at the time.”

Penny also said she feels “vindicated” by her experience being heard.

She explained: “I was in shock. And then I thought of all the repercussions of all that. Then a day or two afterwards I felt a little bit vindicated that something was put out there. Going back to that whole #MeToo, it is shocking to think how many women do suffer at the hands of men in powerful positions and too afraid to talk out and don’t feel, at the time, they are going to be supported or listened to.

“So sometimes it can take a few years later for someone to mention something. It gives the other victims and people that have suffered the confidence to come forward.”

Penny Lancaster on MasterChef

Penny’s time on MasterChef is now at the centre of speculation. However, it is unclear which incident Rod was referring to in his rant. Since his post, clips from the aired episodes have resurfaced documenting Gregg’s criticism of Penny. The model has since insisted she would not be divulging further details about the incident.

Loose Women head panellist Kaye Adams also made clear that Gregg Wallace’s lawyers have denied all accusations of their client “engaging in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”. However, Kaye also pointed out that this isn’t what Penny has accused him of.

Several organisations, including MasterChef’s production company Banijay UK and Channel 5, which airs Gregg’s series Big Weekends, have launched investigations into Wallace. Banijay UK said Wallace is “committed to fully cooperating”.

ED! has contacted Gregg Wallace’s representatives for comment. He has denied all claims against him.

