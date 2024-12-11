Gregg Wallace backed by Ainsley Harriott amid ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe

Ready Steady Cook legend Ainsley Harriott has shocked fans by appearing to back chef colleague Gregg Wallace amid allegations over “inappropriate behaviour”.

Gregg Wallace is being currently investigated for misconduct (Credit: BBC)

At the end of last month, Gregg stepped down from his iconic role on Masterchef following a string of complaints about him. These include accusations of bullying, inappropriate comments and even questionable physical conduct. An investigation is currently underway.

Ainsley Harriott issues Gregg Wallace statement

In a recent appearance at the Television and Radio Industries Club, Ainsley, who has often appeared on Masterchef, spoke out in support of the disgraced star.

“If you look at a programme that’s been successful for many, many, many years, there’s a reason why.” He reportedly said, “The whole crew, including Gregg, was fantastic. I had a great experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ainsley Harriott (@ainsleyfoods)

However when questioned over whether he was eyeing up the job vacancy, 67-year-old Ainsley seemed less keen.

“It’s a tough gig.” He explained, “Judging food or judging anything is harder. But I’ve got kids – my daughter is 31 and she just turned around and said, “it’s not for you, Dad, it’s for our generation”. And it really is.”

He went on to discuss what he describes as our “woke” society, saying: “You have to look at who’s coming forward. People talk about ‘woke this, woke that.’ No, it’s now. It’s where we live. This is society. We live it, breathe it, live it, love it.”

He continued: “Especially when you’ve got young grandchildren, you can see that’s the world they’re coming into. Protect it. Respect those people. I was there once, you know, 30 years ago, and it’s their time now. Let them develop. Let the world come alive.”

Read More: Gregg Wallace’s MasterChef replacement ‘revealed’ as ITV favourite James Martin tipped to join show

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.