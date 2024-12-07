TV chef James Martin is hotly tipped to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef after the television host stepped down from the BBC show.

Gregg announced he had left MasterChef last month following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who have worked with him over the years. He had hosted the show for 19 years.

An investigation is taking place and Gregg has “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”. His lawyers denied that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

As the investigation continues, bookies have been betting for who will replace the 60-year-old presenter.

According to BetFred, James Martin, who fronts ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning, have him down as the current favourite, with odds of 5/2.

“With experience hosting Saturday Kitchen and regularly appearing on This Morning, a prime-time show could be the perfect next step in James’s already impressive career,” Betfred spokesperson Kayley Cornelius said.

Gregg’s co-host John Torode remains on the show. However, his wife, Lisa Faulkner, is a popular choice to join him with odds of 3/1.

The public have also been voting for TV chefs Nigella Lawson and Gino D’Acampo as they have odds of 4/1 and at 5/1, respectively.

‘I hope that you all understand and respect my silence’

While filming the next series of MasterChef overseas, John shared a statement following the investigation.

“I love my job, and I love MasterChef,” he wrote on Instagram, adding: “I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it.

“During the last few days, I’ve been trying to make the best cookery programme, so being busy making the show and caring for our contestants has allowed me little time to think about anything else, but that has been hard.”

While John stated he “fully” supports the current investigation into Gregg’s alleged behaviour, he said he can’t comment further.

“I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward,” he added.

