MasterChef replacement confirmed amid BBC investigation into Gregg Wallace allegations

MasterChef will not run as normal over the Christmas period while the BBC investigates allegations against co-host Gregg Wallace.

Gregg’s lawyers released a statement saying it is “entirely false that he engages in sexually harassing behaviour”.

Meanwhile, Gregg has stepped down from his presenting duties on MasterChef amid the flurry of accusations. Several public figures, including Rod Stewart, have come out against him.

Despite co-hosting MasterChef together for 19 years, the debacle appears to have driven a wedge between Gregg Wallace and John Torode. Gregg unfollowed John’s Instagram page on Monday.

BBC to replace MasterChef with Escape To The Country and Repair Shop over Christmas

Over the Christmas period, the Beeb will replace MasterChef programming with other daytime reality TV shows.

On Monday, December 23, instead of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off, viewers will be treated to an episode of Celebrity Escape To The Country.

On the following Monday, December 30, Repair Shop Favourite Fixes will run instead of the MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza.

But the BBC is still running MasterChef The Professionals this week and next week. It has received complaints for this.

However, a BBC spokesperson justified the decision by saying MasterChef is an “amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned”.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”

The BBC is also axing repeats of Inside the Factory

Gregg Wallace used to present on Inside the Factory. Paddy McGuinness is due to replace him as the show looks at some of the biggest food production facilities in the country.

Given the recent developments and media attention surrounding him, the BBC has decided to cancel programming of three repeats of an old series of the show during the lead up to Christmas.

BBC iPlayer content will remain the same, however.

The BBC’s decision to cancel its Celebrity MasterChef Christmas specials drew ire from those they were due to feature.

Christmas is cancelled.

Love Island star Luca Bish and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, who were due to appear in the MasterChef specials originally scheduled for the Monday before Christmas, have expressed their disappointment on social media.

Bish shared a photo of him as a contestant in the MasterChef kitchen in 2023.

“Christmas is cancelled,” he wrote in the caption. “Gutted our Christmas special has been put on hold but hope to be on your screens again soon.”

Walsh wrote in a post of her own that she is “beyond gutted about this decision after all the hard work we all put in”.

“Sorry to confirm they won’t be showing our Celebrity Christmas Special 2024! When we can I’ll try and share some pics of what I made, maybe I’ll recreate it for you all in my kitchen.”

