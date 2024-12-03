The latest Gregg Wallace news has seen the star’s MasterChef Christmas specials axed by the BBC.

It’s just been announced that the BBC has now cancelled the two festive Celebrity MasterChef episodes. They featured celebrities including The Wanted singer Max George, Emmerdale star Amy Walsh, reality star Luca Bish and comedian Shazia Mira.

The second, called MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza, was due to feature Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu, with Motsi Mabuse setting a challenge.

Now, however, the BBC has decided not to air the shows. It comes after furious backlash against both the broadcaster and host regg Wallace.

BBC cancels Christmas MasterChef specials

Wallace stepped down from his 19-year role on MasterChef amid allegations from 13 individuals who claimed he made inappropriate sexual comments during his time on the show.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”

BBC News reports the celebrity contestants involved in the Christmas special are being spoken to about the reasons behind the decision to pull the show.

Melanie Sykes on Gregg Wallace

The latest news came after Melanie Sykes‘ comments about the TV chef resurfaced overnight (December 2). They were originally made in her April 2023 memoir.

In her memoir Illuminated, former Celebrity MasterChef contestant Melanie described her experience on the BBC cooking show in 2021 as “jaw-dropping”. She also said she “desperately wanted to leave”. In the book, she went on to admit her experience on the show led to her moving away from TV.

Melanie recalled her first meeting with Gregg, insisting it was driven by “ignorance and disrespect with an extra helping of arrogance”.

She wrote: “The MasterChef experience continued to be an eye-opener and some unprofessional behaviour on set was jaw-dropping. I was in a cycle of desperately wanting to leave but also wanting to do well.”

You have helped me decide to end my television career once and for all.

Melanie also described her personal experience with Gregg himself. She claimed that he was giving “orders behind the scenes” and found him “very unprofessional”.

In one section she admitted he told her appearing on the show would benefit her. It was that moment she thought: “Yes, you have helped me decide to end my television career once and for all.”

Discussing in a YouTube video posted two days ago (December 1), Melanie said she didn’t speak up at the time. Instead, she “complained afterwards”.

She claimed that if she had reported Gregg during the show she would have spent her “whole time in litigation”, believing that’s one of the main reasons people don’t.

ED! has contacted Gregg’s reps for a response. Gregg denies all the allegations.

Calls to take MasterChef taken off air

After the Gregg Wallace news, there were calls for BBC to pull the semi-final of MasterChef: The Professionals. However, the BBC revealed it decided to keep the series on air as it can be potentially “life-changing” for the contestants.

Fans have also been having their own say on social media surrounding whether or not it should be on TV. And the consensus is it should be.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Leave MasterChef alone. I love that show. Just get rid of Gregg!”

Another adds: “How absurd for people to call for tonight’s MasterChef programme to be pulled. How unfair to the remaining contestants. Why should their efforts be shut down because of one man?”

“Glad that BBC is going to continue to air the remaining MasterChef series. Some talented chefs that deserve their cooking to be seen. We can just clearly write off anything to do with Gregg Wallace.”

However, there were a few that thought it would be beneficial to pull it.

A viewer penned: “In light of the volume of testimony plus the wide number of victims, would it not be just and prudent to take MasterChef off air?”

