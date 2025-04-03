BBC Breakfast viewers were asking, “Where is Naga Munchetty?” after the presenter was missing from her usual role today.

The former Strictly star, 50, has fronted the show since 2014. However, she did not present Thursday’s (April 3) episode alongside her usual co-host, Charlie Stayt.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty missing today

Due to Naga’s absence, she was replaced by Nina Warhurst, who will be leaving BBC Breakfast this week to present the BBC One O’Clock News.

Neither Charlie nor Nina addressed why she was absent, and Naga has yet to share her reasons on her social media channels.

As of this writing, the last time Naga shared an update on her Instagram was on March 25 to promote her BBC Radio 5 Live show.

That said, that didn’t stop viewers from worrying about Naga’s future on the show.

Nina stepped in for Naga today (Credit: BBC)

‘Where is Naga Munchetty?’

“Has Naga left?” one user asked, adding the scared face emoji. In response, someone replied: “I was wondering that too.”

“I like Naga, probably the only person on this hashtag who does, she has a wicked sense of humour,” another added.

“@BBCBreakfast W here is Naga at, please?…” another person asked.

Naga did not present today’s BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Nina Warhurst leaving BBC Breakfast

Last month, Nina revealed she would be leaving the BBC Breakfast family after joining the team seven years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_)

“I’ll be hanging up the high-viz and hairnet for a wee while as I join the BBC’s News at One,” she wrote on Instagram.

While attaching a snapshot of herself pregnant while on set, Nina added: “The second photo was almost exactly seven (!) years ago. I was heavily pregnant, very nervous, and unbelievably excited to be offered a few shifts on the national broadcast treasure that is @bbcbreakfast … @stephlunch took time to show me the ropes and help me feel at home.”

As she prepares to begin a new chapter in her career, Nina stated she will “still be popping up on the red sofa”.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers fume over Naga Munchetty’s interview with ‘irked’ Bill Bailey

Did you miss Naga on today’s show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.