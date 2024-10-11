BBC Breakfast forced many viewers to cringe and some to turn over after an “awkward” and “dreadful” Friday interview between Bill Bailey and co-presenter Naga Munchetty.

The 59-year-old comedian was on the programme’s red sofa promoting his new book My Animals, and Other Animals: A memoir of sorts.

Bill Bailey and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

However, in a segment that showcased animal photos, an image of Bill posing with a husky in Iceland left Naga, 49, questioning tongues.

She asked: “Is that your tongue or the dog’s tongue?”

A confused Bill replied: “That’s the dog’s tongue, what do you mean is that my tongue? It’s coming out sideways! That’s not the sort of thing I’d do! That’s the dog’s tongue!”

The presenter, who was hosting alongside Charlie Stayt, 62, did not leave it there.

Naga justified her question by adding: “Look you can see if someone said that’s your tongue, it would be believable!”

The comedy legend jumped back: “That’s not the question I thought I was going to get today: ‘Is that your tongue or the dog’s?'”

The conversation later turned to the thought of AI potentially replacing comedians.

Bill shut down the idea, saying: “Do you think? No way, AI could never replace me! Look, AI, the tongue would come straight out you’d know whose tongue it was!”

Naga teased him by responding with: “You’re saying it as a compliment, the husky had a nice tongue!”

Bill laughed it all off with a bemused “Alright…”

BBC Breakfast viewers react to the ‘dreadful’ interview

Many viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the interview.

One said: “Had to turn over from that Bill Bailey interview, [I’m] glad I wasn’t on my own feeling awkward watching that. Dreadful stuff. #BBCBreakfast.

Another penned: “He seemed a bit irked with her at the end.”

Meanwhile, a thrid wrote: “Naga just comes across as so annoying, ref Bill Bailey #BBCBreakfast.”

Bill’s first memoir, and surprise Strictly win

Bill’s 304-paged memoir, which came out on October 10, “shares stories of his life – and the animals he’s met along the way”.

BBC Breakfast continues daily at 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

