BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty was left embarrassed after her co-star Charlie Stayt made a slight dig at her whilst on-air today, October 3.

Viewers were shown a new sneak peek of the upcoming reboot of Bergerac. Consequently, Naga and Charlie reminisced over the iconic theme tune from the programme…

Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

After observing a scene from the new series, Charlie quipped: “I certainly don’t remember anybody running that fast in the original Bergerac.”

Naga agreed, before adding: “Not in those days, it was very sedentary I always found.”

They then discussed how the TV show had its own rhythm and subsequently, made a request.

“Were you doing some kind of weird head movement?”

Charlie said to the BBC camera-crew: “Have we got the music so we can have a little memory moment again?”

As the soundtrack played, the pair swayed to the beat and Naga said: “Very cool.”

However, Charlie wasn’t so impressed with Naga’s moves, which prompted him to say: “Were you doing some kind of weird head movement?”

An unamused Naga, clearly embarrassed, then exclaimed: “Oh be quiet!”

Charlie and Naga’s playful antics

Naga then rolled her eyes before Charlie quickly transitioned to the next segment.

Although Naga seemed to be unimpressed, it all appeared to be in jest as the pair were seen smiling and giggling together as the camera moved away.

This wasn’t the only silly moment between the pair during today’s instalment.

Naga was seen discussing a newspaper piece about restaurant-goers being punished with extra fees for wasting food at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Naga then quizzed Charlie on his eating habits to which Charlie snapped: “Is this going anywhere?!”

The presenter yelled back, “yes!”, before landing a punchline about fines due to mountains of food being left uneaten.

It looks like the two co-stars can’t get enough of teasing each other!

