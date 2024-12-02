Former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has reportedly unfollowed his long-time co-host John Torode and Torode’s wife, actress Lisa Faulkner, on Instagram.

Sources close to Wallace claim he is “absolutely furious” that John Torode has not publicly supported him amidst the storm of allegations against his behaviour.

Gregg Wallace has cut ties on social media by unfollowing his MasterChef co-host John Torode (Credit: Cover Images)

Gregg Wallace denies allegations as co-host John Torode ‘stays quiet’

Wallace is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour from 13 individuals spanning nearly two decades on BBC shows, including MasterChef.

While Wallace has denied any misconduct, the silence from John Torode, his professional partner of nearly 20 years, has reportedly left him feeling betrayed.

“Gregg is absolutely furious and is convinced he has done nothing wrong,” a close source claimed to The Sun.

“Seeing John keeping quiet amid all of this has irked him hugely. Gregg and John have been colleagues for almost two decades, and while they aren’t the closest of friends, Gregg feels John could say something. He has deleted them from his Instagram account now and unfollowed both of them.”

Gregg previously insisted that he and John have a very close relationship.

In an interview on Lorraine earlier this year, Gregg said: “I film with John six or seven months of the year, so we are very close to each other physically, and emotionally we are very close to each other.”

Entertainment Daily has approached Gregg Wallace’s representatives for comment.

John Torode claimed that the duo were ‘never friends’ (Credit: ITV)

MasterChef hosts ‘never visited each other’

However, John’s silence may be due to him viewing their relationship differently.

While Gregg has publicly spoken about their bond, John has suggested that their connection is more professional than personal.

In a 2017 interview with The Mirror, John said: “It’s funny, we’ve never been friends. We’ve not been to each other’s houses. If we go away to somewhere like South Africa, we do things separately. If we do go out for a drink, I’ll invariably be at one end of a big old table and he’ll be at the other.”

John also admitted that the hosting duo have had their fair share of fights.

“Once, we had a bit too much to drink and filming got called off.” He recalled. “We ended up having a massive fight about one of the contestants and he got really stubborn – it was ridiculous. We’ve had a couple of standoffs over the years, and I’ve just had to walk away from him.”

The allegations against Gregg have dominated headlines, with claims from high-profile figures including Rod Stewart and Ulrika Jonsson.

The accusations range from inappropriate jokes and comments to allegedly removing his shirt in front of a female staff member.

Gregg’s own response, which included blaming a “handful of middle-class women of a certain age,” has resulted in further backlash, with many branding his comments misogynistic and dismissive.

Wallace stepped down from MasterChef last week as production company Banijay UK confirmed they had launched an investigation into the allegations.

