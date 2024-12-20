Lorraine Kelly branded ‘brave’ as she strips to swimsuit for very chilly swim

Lorraine Kelly has stunned her Instagram followers by appearing to strip to her swimsuit for an outdoor swim in chilly December.

The TV star posted the picture from Orkney, an island off the coast of Scotland. Temperatures there are currently hovering around 8˚C. So it’s no wonder she was branded “brave” by her followers!

Lorraine Kelly slips into swimwear on Instagram

Sharing a picture of herself and her pal Nick, Lorraine explained she’d gone for a dip to celebrate her first novel, The Island Swimmer, becoming a bestseller.

Two brave people running into this cold water.

She shared: “THANK YOU to everyone who bought the book. I have been overwhelmed by your lovely comments. It’s on offer right now if you need a wee extra Xmas pressie. I’m working hard on the follow up!”

She also shared the hashtag “merry Christmas”.

In among the comments about how much her fans have been loving the book, were many commenting on the temperatures Lorraine was enduring.

“Two brave people running into this cold water,” said one. Another echoed the same sentiments and said: “You’ll freeze woman!!”

A third commented: “Looks freezing!” “Great book – enjoy Orkney,” said another.

‘Freezing’ picture explained

However, it appears the picture is actually a throwback that was taken in the summer.

A quick scroll back down her grid shows that Lorraine was celebrating the book’s bestseller status back in July with the very same snap. And this also explains why the star edited her caption a little while after it was uploaded.

In July, temperatures in Orkney usually hit the not-so-balmy heights of 14˚C, so we reckon Lorraine’s followers got it right when they told her she’d freeze!

She shared at the time: “Lovely to spend time in my favourite place.”

