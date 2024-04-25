Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon breaks down in tears as she reveals heartbreaking miscarriage history

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon is best known for playing Bethany Platt on the cobbles, recently returning to Weatherfield.

However, viewers have now been given behind the scenes access into her personal life via the new ITV reality show, Drama Queens.

On the show, Lucy has now detailed the emotional moment she realised that she’d suffered the miscarriage of her baby.

Lucy Fallon opened up about her experience on Drama Queens (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lucy Fallon details upsetting miscarriage

ITV recently launched a new reality show featuring stars from the nation’s much-loved soaps, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks.

Drama Queens stars such as Roxy Shahidi and Amy Walsh have shared glimpses into their life away from work.

The show delves into their personal lives away from acting, with Lucy Fallon also appearing on the show.

In a clip from the next episode of the reality series published by The Sun, Coronation Street and Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon opened up about a tragic loss she suffered.

In 2022, in the first year of her relationship with partner Ryan, Lucy discovered that she was pregnant. However, when going for a scan, she was devastated to learn that she’d suffered a miscarriage.

She explained: “In the first year that me and Ryan were together I fell pregnant for the first time.

“We went for the first scan and I didn’t expect that anything would be wrong and [the nurse] told us that there was no heartbeat. That the baby had died.”

Lucy shed tears as she remembered the emotional moment she found out the sad news.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Lucy has a baby boy named Sonny (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Fallon celebrates son Sonny’s birthday

As detailed by The Sun, Lucy Fallon has now shared her joy at being able to celebrate her son Sonny’s birthday after the miscarriage of her first baby.

Filming for Sonny’s birthday, Lucy admitted that the occasion felt ‘even more special’ due to her difficult experience before, with the actress cherishing her family.

In January 2023, Lucy and her partner Ryan Ledson welcomed baby Sonny into the world, with the little one now being one years old.

The star later shared details of her birth on a TikTok video, admitting that Sonny’s birth ‘was a breeze.’

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!