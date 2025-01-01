Another year has arrived and many of our favourite celebrity names are expected to deliver more babies in 2025.

From Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence and Megan Fox to British stars Mollie King and Lacey Turner, here are all the celebrity names giving birth to babies in the upcoming months.

Celebrity babies on the way: Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright became the latest stars to announce the news they were starting a family over the weekend.

The couple shared a picture of themselves on the beach, with Michelle’s bump clearly visible.

No details are known about when the baby is due, but fans are convinced of one thing – the little boy or girl is going to be absolutely gorgeous!

Jennifer Lawrence

Star-studded actor Jennifer Lawrence and her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney are currently expecting their second child.

Jennifer confirmed the news with Vogue in October. She and Cooke tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their first child, son Cy, in February 2022.

Jennifer and husband Cooke are expecting their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and her rockstar boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, announced they were expecting their first child together in November. However, Page Six revealed that Megan broke up with him during Thanksgiving weekend after she reportedly found suspicious messages on his phone.

The pair were previously engaged in 2022 but was called off in March.

“Colson has reached out to Megan because he deeply loves her,” an insider told Page Six. “There was no cheating on his part, but he understands he hurt her.”

Megan reportedly has “every intention” of co-parenting her child with her ex.

Megan split from MGK during Thanksgiving weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jake Quickenden

TV star Jake Quickenden revealed in August that he and his wife Sophie were expecting their second child together. The former X Factor contestant is also the stepfather to Sophie’s first son, Freddie.

In an Instagram video, the pair announced they were having another son after welcoming Leo in 2021.

“Absolutely buzzing and excited to add another little human to our family. You will be eternally loved,” Jake wrote.

Stephanie Davis

Corrie actor Stephanie Davis revealed in August that she was expecting her second son.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star welcomed her first child, Caben, seven years ago with ex Jeremy McConnell, who she met on the show.

She has since formed a new relationship with her boyfriend Joe McKalroy with who she is excited to start a family.

In an emotional Instagram video, Stephanie documented her struggles with getting pregnant before finding out she was expecting.

“After 2 years We finally got our Rainbow baby,” she wrote.

Celebrity babies: Lucy Fallon

Corrie actor Lucy Fallon also revealed she was expecting her second child in August.

The 29-year-old, who has been in a relationship with footballer Ryan Ledson since 2020, previously gave birth to their son, Sonny Jude, in 2023.

After announcing she was pregnant again, Lucy shared that she was expecting a baby girl.

Charlotte Crosby

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby shared in September that she and fiancé Jake Ankers were pregnant with their second child.

While promoting her clothing line, Pepper Girls Club, on Instagram, Charlotte also shared the news that she was expecting and giving birth in January.

“In my babies and business ERA. Delighted to announce baby Ankers number 2 is due January 2025 and also delighted to announce @peppergirlsclub AW collection is live now RIGHT NOW!!!! I really wanted to combine these 2 moments as everything I’ve been building with Pepper over the last few years is for my family and im so proud of it!! We are so excited to be a family of 4!” she wrote.

The couple previously welcomed daughter Alba Jean back in 2022.

Lacey Turner

EastEnders actor Lacey Turner is expecting her third child with her husband Matt Kay.

She announced the news via Instagram where she and her hubby held up an ultrasound of their unborn baby, alongside their children Dusty, 5, and Trilby, 3.

Princess Beatrice

Buckingham Palace announced in October that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child. She is expected to give birth in spring.

Edoardo has an 8-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna,” the Palace shared.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is expected to give birth in spring (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Laura Woods

Sports presenter Laura Woods is expecting her first child with former Love Island star Adam Collar.

Laura announced the pregnancy in July by holding up a photo of her baby scan in front of her dog.

“Hey, baby,” she wrote, adding the mini pink hearts emoji.

Celebrity babies: Jack Tweed

Jack Tweed is expecting his first child with his long-term girlfriend Ellie Sargeant, 15 years after his wife Jade Goody died from cancer.

Jade previously had a miscarriage with their child before she tragically passed.

The Sun confirmed in July that Jack and Ellie were expecting and that she was eight weeks pregnant. He said: “I’ve always wanted kids. I am so excited.”

“I’ve always felt guilty all my life about it, even talking to other girls and stuff like that,” he said following Jade’s death.

“I’ve always felt guilty, but now I finally I think I’ve accepted it, and I don’t feel that guilt anymore, really, about it.

“I feel like it’s acceptable to move on, and I think she’d want the same thing as well,” he explained.

Mollie King

After welcoming her first child, daughter Annabella, in November 2022, Mollie King revealed that she and cricketer partner Stuart Broad are expecting another.

The former Saturdays singer announced the exciting news via Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of her growing baby bump.

“Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can’t wait to meet you, little one!” Mollie wrote.

Currently a DJ on Radio 1, Mollie has been on maternity leave since December 2.

