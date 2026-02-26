Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon reveals panic as baby daughter is taken to hospital with sudden illness

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, who is best known to viewers as Bethany Platt, has revealed she’s had a worrying few days after her baby daughter Nancy was taken into hospital.

The Coronation Street star’s one-year-old daughter’s hospital admission was earlier this week after falling unwell, with Lucy explaining why she’s been unusually quiet on social media.

Lucy, 30, took to Instagram Stories to update fans, confirming that little Nancy had been taken into hospital on Monday (February 23) following what she described as a ‘dramatic illness.’

Lucy’s daughter fell unwell (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon rushes baby daughter to hospital after sudden illness

Baby Nancy, who was born in January 2025, had been feeling under the weather in recent days, prompting Lucy to seek medical help.

Posting a black-and-white photo of her daughter playing with toys on Wednesday (February 25), the actress explained her recent absence online.

Nancy had a ‘dramatic illness’ (Credit: @lucyfallonx via Instagram Stories)

She wrote: “Radio silence this week from me as Nancy was admitted to hospital on Monday. She loves a dramatic illness this chick. She’s doing much better now.”

Thankfully, Lucy reassured followers that Nancy is now recovering and appears to be on the mend after the scare.

Nancy’s gone to hospital before (Credit: ITV)

Baby Nancy’s hospital history

This isn’t the first time Lucy has had a hospital dash with her daughter. Back in October 2025, Nancy went to A&E for a ‘string of infections.’

At the time, the actress shared a candid update, telling fans: “We have had a weekend. It has been filled with sickness, and A&E visits and everything. I don’t know who I am anymore. Poor Nancy is literally so sick.

“Look at her eye, I just cannot. I cannot even cope, she’s been vomiting, she has a throat infection, an ear infection and an eye infection.

“She has two top teeth coming through and a sickness bug. But yeah, that’s just a reality check. Life comes at you really fast.”

Nancy was dealing with an ear and eye infection as well as a stomach bug, but Lucy later confirmed that just a few days after that hospital visit, her daughter was already starting to return to her usual smiley self.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

