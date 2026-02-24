Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has spoken candidly about a deeply personal chapter in her life, revealing she once spent five weeks in a psychiatric ward after her mental health reached breaking point during the pandemic.

The actress, best known for playing Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, opened up about the experience while appearing on the Secure the Insecure podcast, admitting that 2020 proved to be an incredibly tough year both personally and professionally.

Lucy has really struggled (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon reflects on mental health experience that led to hospital admission

Looking back, Lucy explained how her insecurities intensified when lockdown hit. At the same time, she had recently stepped away from Coronation Street and was struggling to secure new acting work, leaving her feeling lost and overwhelmed.

Those pressures eventually led to her being admitted to a psychiatric unit, where she spent more than a month receiving treatment.

She shared: “I was just at the absolute rock bottom that I’ve ever, ever felt. And I really, really, really struggled.

“I had a really bad batch of mental health towards the end of 2020 and I ended up being in The Priory for about five weeks because my mental health was so bad. I couldn’t see a way out of feeling how I was feeling.”

Lucy went on to explain how difficult the decision was, admitting she was initially resistant to getting help. She said: “‘It almost felt like other people, other factors, were telling me, “Right, you need some serious help now. It’s gone a bit too far.” I really didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to go and I even remember getting there. I really, really did not want to go in.”

The actress stayed at The Priory for five weeks before moving back in with her parents while adjusting to new medication and finding her feet again.

Lucy is feeling more ‘content’ (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Fallon’s exciting future revealed as she prepares to wed partner Ryan Ledson

Now back on the cobbles as Bethany once more, Lucy says she feels more settled in herself, describing her current outlook as ‘content,’ even though she still experiences difficult days.

Alongside her return to Coronation Street, Lucy also has plenty to look forward to in her personal life. The actress is engaged to partner Ryan Ledson, with the couple set to tie the knot after getting engaged in November last year.

Marking her 30th birthday, Lucy shared a series of snaps on Instagram showing off her sparkling diamond ring. She wrote: “Ending the birthday weekend with my best friend as a fiancé!!!! I can’t wait to marry you Ryan Ledson.”

Her happy news was quickly met with messages of support from her Coronation Street co-stars, with Vicky Myers commenting: “Congratulations to you both! What wonderful news.”

Charlotte Jordan added: “Hats at the READY.”

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Webster, also shared her excitement, writing: “Amazing news! Hurrah! So happy for you both.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV. What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!