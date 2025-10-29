Coronation Street and Bethany Platt actress Lucy Fallon issues further news following baby’s hospital dash

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon told fans this week that her baby daughter Nancy has been rushed to hospital.

The 10-month-old had come down with a series of infections that were a cause of concern.

Soap star Lucy has now updated fans on Nancy’s condition in a further post today (Wednesday, October 29).

Lucy Fallon’s daughter fell ill this week (Credit: ITV/ Comp ED)

Lucy Fallon’s baby Nancy taken to A&E after series of infections

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday (October 27), the Bethany Platt actress told fans that Nancy had been ill and had been taken to A&E.

The baby girl had developed an ear and eye infection and, to add to this, she also had a stomach bug.

Lucy shared a video in which Nancy’s swollen face before saying: “We have had a weekend. It has been filled with sickness, and A&E visits and everything. I don’t know who I am anymore. Poor Nancy is literally so sick.

“Look at her eye, I just cannot. I cannot even cope, she’s been vomiting, she has a throat infection, an ear infection and an eye infection.

“She has two top teeth coming through and a sickness bug. But yeah, that’s just a reality check. Life comes at you really fast.”

Lucy’s now updated fans on her daughter’s illness (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star updates fans on ‘really sick’ daughter

Lucy took to Instagram yet again this morning to update concerned fans on Nancy (Wednesday, October 29).

Sharing an image of the baby girl smiling on the floor, Lucy accompanied the image with an update on her health.

Fortunately, Nancy is now starting to show signs of getting a bit better.

Nancy is ‘a little bit better’ (Credit: @lucyfallonx via Instagram Stories)

She wrote: “We’re a little bit better today but the eye is still not eyeing.”

Nancy is now starting to brighten up but there’s still some swelling on her eye.

The little one could be seen crawling on the phone, wearing a pink zip up all-in-one, with her swollen eye visible.

We’re hoping Nancy makes a full recovery soon!

