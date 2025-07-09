3 huge theories on how Bethany Platt will return to Coronation Street as Lucy Fallon returns to filming

Lucy Fallon has revealed that she’s back filming on the set of Coronation Street once more as Bethany Platt.

This week, Lucy has returned back to the cobbles after exiting the soap last year to go on maternity leave.

But, now she’s back and ready to step into the shoes of Bethany once again.

Lucy Fallon announces return to Coronation Street as Bethany Platt

Back in February, Bethany Platt took a journalism job away from the cobbles and moved away from Daniel and her family.

Bethany blamed Daisy for ruining her relationship with Daniel, with Daniel then embarking on a relationship with his ex.

Now though, with Daisy gone and Lucy Fallon coming back from maternity leave, Bethany’s on her way back home.

In January, Lucy gave birth to a baby girl called Nancy. But, months later, she’s back at work.

Taking to Instagram this week, Lucy shared a story with her followers. She could be seen taking a mirror selfie in her Corrie dressing room, captioning the image: “And just like that she’s back.”

Here are our top three fan theories on how Bethany could return to the Street.

Coronation Street Bethany return theory 1. Daniel reunion

With Daisy, Daniel and Bethany being part of a lengthy love triangle before Bethany left, she could now return back for ‘her man’ after Daisy Midgeley’s recent departure from the soap.

A fan theory suggests that Bethany will hear that Daisy has left and will return to win Daniel back.

“She heard Daisy is gone for good and wants Daniel back… AGAIN,” one fan suggested on Reddit.

2. Breaks the law

Another suggestion is that she’ll break the law and cause trouble for Sarah and Kit as Kit is forced to put his job on the line to protect Bethany.

