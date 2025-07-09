3 huge theories on how Bethany Platt will return to Coronation Street as Lucy Fallon returns to filming

Lucy Fallon has revealed that she’s back filming on the set of Coronation Street once more as Bethany Platt.
This week, Lucy has returned back to the cobbles after exiting the soap last year to go on maternity leave.
But, now she’s back and ready to step into the shoes of Bethany once again.
Lucy Fallon announces return to Coronation Street as Bethany Platt
Back in February, Bethany Platt took a journalism job away from the cobbles and moved away from Daniel and her family.
Bethany blamed Daisy for ruining her relationship with Daniel, with Daniel then embarking on a relationship with his ex.
Now though, with Daisy gone and Lucy Fallon coming back from maternity leave, Bethany’s on her way back home.
In January, Lucy gave birth to a baby girl called Nancy. But, months later, she’s back at work.
Taking to Instagram this week, Lucy shared a story with her followers. She could be seen taking a mirror selfie in her Corrie dressing room, captioning the image: “And just like that she’s back.”
Here are our top three fan theories on how Bethany could return to the Street.
Coronation Street Bethany return theory 1. Daniel reunion
With Daisy, Daniel and Bethany being part of a lengthy love triangle before Bethany left, she could now return back for ‘her man’ after Daisy Midgeley’s recent departure from the soap.
A fan theory suggests that Bethany will hear that Daisy has left and will return to win Daniel back.
“She heard Daisy is gone for good and wants Daniel back… AGAIN,” one fan suggested on Reddit.
2. Breaks the law
Another suggestion is that she’ll break the law and cause trouble for Sarah and Kit as Kit is forced to put his job on the line to protect Bethany.
One fan commented: “She returns, breaks the law somehow and then Sarah has to persuade corrupt Kit to turn a blind eye. She will then write one article and live off that money for 6 months. I’m really not sure when the character can even go from here.”
Coronation Street Bethany return theory 3. New romance
Or, instead of reuniting with Daniel at all, perhaps Bethany will turn her eye to someone else instead.
It has been suggested that she’ll get with Ryan. Or, in a huge plot twist, she’ll get right involved in another love triangle between herself, her mum, and Kit Green!
A Coronation Street view wrote: “She’ll get it on with Ryan. Or withhhh………. Kit.” Imagine Sarah’s reaction!
Read more: 7 people in danger as violent Mick causes chaos on Coronation Street after prison break
Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.
What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!