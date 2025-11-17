Lucy Fallon announces engagement online as Coronation Street co-stars rush to celebrate

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has plenty to smile about this November, marking both her 30th birthday and the announcement of her engagement.

The Coronation Street actress, best known for playing Bethany Platt, revealed the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, (November 16).

In a series of photos, she proudly showed off a dazzling diamond ring, sharing her joy with fans and followers.

Lucy is in her engaged era (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Fallon’s engagement joy

It’s been quite the month for Lucy Fallon. With what started out as rather eventful after she took her little daughter Nancy to A&E due to a serious of infections, the month took a happy turn as the star revealed that she’s now a bride-to-be.

Sharing several photos of herself wearing her new engagement ring, Lucy could be seen smiling next to her partner. She could also be seen celebrating the news over a romantic meal, then going onto celebrate with her friends and loved ones at her 30th birthday party. Yes, as well as getting engaged, Lucy also had a huge birthday this week too just to add to the excitement.

Lucy captioned the snaps: “Ending the birthday weekend with my best friend as a fiancé!!!! I can’t wait to marry you Ryan Ledson.”

The couple have been together for five years, parenting two children together – Sonny and Nancy. And, now they’re ready to spend the rest of their lives together as Lucy’s co-stars have rushed to share their joy over the news.

November really is Lucy’s month (Credit: ITV)

Corrie actress Lucy Fallon congratulated by co-stars

Corrie co-stars and friends have now taken to the comments section of Lucy’s social media post to share their congratulations with the actress.

Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays the soon to be departing Dee-Dee Bailey, wrote: “Things we LOVE to see!!!!!”

Vicky Myers commented: “Congratulations to you both! What wonderful news.”

Charlotte Jordan also said: “Hats at the READY.”

Abi Webster star Sally Carman also gushed: “Amazing news! Hurrah! So happy for you both”

Natalie Anderson contributed: “Oh beautiful news!! Congratulations!!!”

