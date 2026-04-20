Michelle Keegan celebrates famous friend’s wholesome pregnancy announcement: ‘Gorgeous news’

Michelle Keegan has celebrated the news that her friend Jess Hunt is pregnant with her first child.

Jess, a British influencer and entrepreneur known for co-founding the viral beauty brand REFY Beauty, shared the wholesome announcement on social media on Sunday (April 19).

Jess Hunt is pregnant with her first child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jess Hunt announces she is pregnant with her first child

In an Instagram post, Jess posted a black-and-white video of herself with partner Elliot Clements-Hill.

In the clip, she wore a loose-fitted white crop top that showed off her growing bump.

Filmed in front of a stunning sea backdrop, the couple held hands as Jess was seen rubbing her stomach throughout.

“The 3 of us,” she captioned the post, adding the white heart emoji.

Over the top played Olivia Dean’s song I’ve Seen It.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Hunt (@jesshunt2)

Michelle Keegan celebrates news

Fool Me Once actor Michelle was one of Jess’s many showbiz pals to rush to the comments section.

“Gorgeous news. Congratulations to you both xxx,” she wrote, adding the sparkle and white heart emoji.

Michelle knows all too well about becoming a first-time mum as she and hubby Mark Wright welcomed their baby daughter last March.

For Palma’s first holiday, the family stayed at a £7k-a-week resort in Marbella.

‘This truly will be one of the most special moments in your life’

Other celebrities to congratulate Jess and Elliot was Rochelle Humes.

“The best news. Congratulations,” she wrote.

“Oh my goodness! The best news. CONGRATULATIONS!” Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, who welcomed her second child, daughter Alanis Valentine, in January.

“Biggest congratulations beautiful. This truly will be one of the most special moments in your life. Babba has the most beautiful mum ever,” fellow entrepreneur Krissy Cela added.

“Mum club. Best news ever !!!!” Molly-Mae Hague, who is currently pregnant with her second child, said.

Read more: Georgia Toffolo celebrates as Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson announces pregnancy following fertility struggles

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