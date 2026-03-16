Richard Osman has revealed that Hollywood star Michael Sheen will be taking over as host of BBC’s House of Games.

Earlier this month, Richard announced his departure on his podcast, This Is Entertainment, explaining that after nine years at the helm, it was time to hand over the reins.

“It has been such a great pleasure, and honour, to present House of Games for the last nine years, with the absolute best team in television. But it’s time to let someone else have a go, and I’m very excited to hand over the House keys to the lucky new host!” he said.

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Fans waiting for news of his replacement got their answer today (March 16), with Michael confirmed as the new presenter.

Richard will be replaced by Michael Sheen (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman issues statement as Michael Sheen replaces him on House of Games

On Monday, Richard posted a photo of Michael on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“Beyond thrilled to be handing the #HouseOfGames keys over to the one and only Michael Sheen,” he wrote.

“I promise to put the hoover round before he arrives. Best of luck Michael, you’re such a great choice, and I know you, and the viewers, will have an amazing time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Osman (@misterosman)

‘You will be missed’

Fans quickly responded to the news, expressing how much they’ll miss Richard as host.

“You will be missed Richard,” one wrote.

“Exciting times! Will still miss Richard, though,” another added.

“This makes saying goodbye to you a bit more bearable,” a third commented.

‘Shut the front door!’

Reactions to Michael Sheen stepping in were just as enthusiastic.

“Michael Sheen is the best in the biz at playing culturally important Brits, so I hope he wears glasses and stilts, and does the show fully as you,” one fan joked.

“Shut the front door, this is amazing,” another declared.

“Stop it! This is unbelievable!” a third said.

“This is fantastic!! Such a relief that you are leaving it in such good hands!!” a fourth wrote.

It seems the quiz show is in safe hands, as Richard passes the torch to a new era of House of Games excitement.

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