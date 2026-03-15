‘He passed out!’ Joel Dommett suffers health scare ahead of major new ITV series Celebrity Sabotage

Joel Dommett faced a health scare just before filming for his new ITV series, Celebrity Sabotage.

The show, which launches on Saturday, March 21, features Joel as a Celebrity Saboteur alongside GK Barry, Sam Thompson, and Judi Love.

Joel will be joined by GK Barry, Judi Love and Sam Thompson on the show (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

About Celebrity Sabotage

The six-episode series sees celebrities carrying out secret sabotage missions aimed at unsuspecting members of the public.

From a hidden headquarters, the Celebrity Saboteurs observe every move, completing covert tasks designed to disrupt the contestants’ progress.

Successfully completed missions increase the prize pot, but if a Saboteur is caught, the contestant faces a tough decision. Each episode begins with participants believing they are taking part in a brand-new ITV show hosted by a familiar celebrity.

Formats include cooking contests, relationship experiments, business-style challenges, and even murder-mystery games.

Joel turned up for filming straight after passing out (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett’s health scare before filming

At the show’s press event, the cast shared several behind-the-scenes stories, including a health scare involving Joel.

Before filming, Joel had taken part in the 2025 London Marathon, aiming for a sub-three-hour finish while raising money for Brain Tumour Support.

At the time, he posted on Instagram: “I fainted at mile 17 — don’t really remember much but I woke up in an ambulance.”

Despite the scare, Joel showed up to work immediately afterward, though his co-stars had to help him push through.

While discussing the off-camera group dynamic, Judi highlighted how everyone “checked in on each other,” prompting GK to recall Joel’s arrival straight after the marathon.

“You know when Joel passed out during the marathon? He literally turned up afterwards,” Sam said.

Judi added: “This man passed out. He was talking about it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you did well!’ But no. He passed out. He woke up in an ambulance, and then went and ran and finished the marathon.”

Joel added a bit of humor to the story: “I’ll be honest, I wasn’t funny that day!” Judi noted that he arrived on set looking “very pale” and that she had to try and “hold him up.”

The following day, Joel recalled struggling with tasks that required him to move quickly.

Read more: Emma and Matt Willis have huge ‘bust up’ in hot tub as ITV shares first look at Celebrity Sabotage

Celebrity Sabotage debuts on ITV on Saturday, March 21

Are you looking forward to the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.